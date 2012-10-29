* Markey report finds FDA powers are legally nonbinding
* Agency working with Congress on needed changes
* Compounded drugs may have killed at least 23 before latest
outbreak
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's power to regulate compounded drugs similar to
those linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak is legally
nonbinding and lacks the authority of stringent standards
imposed on drug manufacturers, according to a congressional
report released on Sunday.
The report, compiled by the staff of U.S. Representative
Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, drew an immediate
response from FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg, who said the
agency is committed to working with Congress and others to
garner "the authority we need to help prevent tragedies like
this from happening again."
"Over the years, there has been substantial debate within
Congress about the appropriate amount of FDA oversight and
regulation of compounding pharmacies. But unfortunately, there
has been a lack of consensus and many challenges from industry,"
Hamburg said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"As pointed out in the report from Congressman Markey, FDA's
authority over compounding pharmacies is more limited by statute
than with drug manufacturers," she added.
The Markey report and Hamburg's comments surfaced as
Congress has begun preliminary discussions that could give the
FDA new powers to oversee compounding pharmacies like the New
England Compounding Center, which is at the heart of a fungal
meningitis outbreak that has sickened 337 people, including 25
who have died, in 18 states.
But the public health crisis has also stirred debate about
how much authority the FDA actually needs. Last week, the
advocacy group Public Citizen called on the Department of Health
and Human Services to investigate the agency on grounds that it
failed to exercise its existing authority to prevent the
meningitis outbreak.
The FDA issued a warning letter to NECC in 2006 describing
potential health risks including microbial contamination. But
there has been little evidence of a follow-up. Congressional
investigators also say there is evidence that the FDA and state
regulators knew of potential problems at NECC in 2002.
Hamburg has had little to say publicly about the regulatory
issue. "FDA's primary focus right now is containing the
immediate crisis, protecting patients and their families from
any further harm and completing our investigation," she said.
Compounding is a traditional pharmacy practice in which a
pharmacist alters, mixes or recombines ingredients to make a
drug that meets the special needs of a patient with a
physician's prescription. But in recent decades, officials say
some compounding operations have grown to resemble full-scale
manufacturing without meeting FDA standards.
DOZENS OF WARNING LETTERS
The congressman's report, based partly on documents gathered
by investigators in the House of Representatives, says state
governments that are now the chief regulators of pharmacy
compounding cannot perform the kind of safety oversight
necessary to prevent more drug-related outbreaks from occurring.
The FDA has issued dozens of warning letters against
compounding pharmacies since 2001. But the report said the
agency has based its enforcement actions on relatively weak,
nonbinding guidance documents since a 1997 law granting it
oversight of "new drugs" was struck down in U.S. courts more
than a decade ago in cases brought by compounders.
"Guidance documents do not establish legally enforceable
rights or responsibilities and do not legally bind the public or
the FDA," said a Congressional Research Services report cited by
Markey's staff.
That gives the agency far less power over compounding
operations than it has over conventional drug manufacturers,
which must submit to stringent safety and efficacy standards.
"Absent clear new authority, FDA's efforts will ultimately
be constrained by gaps in regulatory authority and thwarted by
an industry that has historically resisted a federal role for
the oversight of its activities," said Markey.
An aide to Markey, who is on the House Energy and Commerce
Committee which is conducting one of two congressional
investigations into the outbreak, said the report was compiled
from staff research. The aide acknowledged that some of the
documents also form part of the House panel's probe.
Markey has said he will propose legislation to enhance FDA
oversight when Congress returns after the Nov. 6 election. The
committee is expected to hold hearings by the end of the year.
The report cites FDA documents as saying that compounded
drugs may have been responsible for at least 23 deaths and 86
other cases of disease or injury before the current outbreak,
related to injectable steroid treatments for back and joint pain
first drew public attention last month.
FDA records described by the report also show that 10 of 29
compounded products tested by the FDA in 2003 failed at least
one of the regulatory agency's safety or efficacy tests. Three
years later, in 2006, one-third of 36 compounded drug samples
failed FDA analytical testing.
"The risks of allowing the safety of compounding
pharmacies to go largely unregulated have been recognized for
years, and the devastating tragedies of this outbreak will be
felt well beyond it," Markey said.