BOSTON Nov 21 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration took 684 days to issue a warning letter after
uncovering serious issues at the pharmacy at the center of the
deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak, newly released documents
showed.
The New England Compounding Center (NECC) chastised the FDA
for taking so long, telling the agency its response time was
nearly 18 months longer than the FDA's average response,
according to letters released by a Freedom of Information Act
request from Reuters.
The FDA issued the warning letter in December 2006. It was
based on an inspection of NECC that began in September 2004 and
ended on Jan. 19, 2005, according to the documents.
"This prolonged gap between inspection and warning letters
does not comply with FDA's procedures," NECC's chief pharmacist,
Barry Cadden, wrote in a Jan. 5, 2007 letter to FDA compliance
officer Ann Simoneau.
In follow-up correspondence, FDA officials apologized for
the "significant delay" in correspondence time between the
inspection and the warning letter. While the FDA conceded the
gap was unusual, it in no way diminished the regulator's
"serious concerns" about NECC's pharmacy operations, documents
showed.