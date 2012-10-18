Oct 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday it has confirmed the presence of Exserohilum
fungus in one of three lots of steroids used for pain injections
from the pharmacy at the center of the widespread meningitis
outbreak that has killed 19 people and infected more than 200
others.
Testing on the other two implicated lots of the steroid
methylprednisolone acetate and other injectable drugs from the
New England Compounding Center continues, the agency said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
said there was no firm evidence of infection in any patients
beyond those exposed to the contaminated lots.