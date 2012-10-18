Oct 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has confirmed the presence of Exserohilum fungus in one of three lots of steroids used for pain injections from the pharmacy at the center of the widespread meningitis outbreak that has killed 19 people and infected more than 200 others.

Testing on the other two implicated lots of the steroid methylprednisolone acetate and other injectable drugs from the New England Compounding Center continues, the agency said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there was no firm evidence of infection in any patients beyond those exposed to the contaminated lots.