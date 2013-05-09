By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. senators appeared close
to finalizing a bill that would require pharmacies that compound
and sell sterile drugs across state lines to submit to greater
federal regulation.
The proposed legislation comes in the wake of a meningitis
outbreak last fall that killed 53 people and sickened more than
700. The outbreak was linked to a tainted steroid made by the
Framingham, Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center.
The legislation would draw a distinction between traditional
compounding pharmacies, which make tailored drugs for individual
patients, and those such as NECC which make large batches of
commonly used products for physicians to keep for future use.
Under the proposed law, compounding pharmacies that make
sterile products and ship them out of state without
prescriptions would be known as "compounding manufacturers" and
be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. They would no
longer be licensed as pharmacies, which are regulated by states.
The draft bill was developed by a bipartisan group of
senators with input from the compounding industry's chief
lobbying organization, the powerful International Academy of
Compounding Pharmacists (IACP), as well as regulators, hospitals
and other stakeholders.
At a hearing of the Senate health committee on Thursday, all
testified in favor of giving the FDA oversight over compounding
pharmacies that make and ship sterile products across state
lines. But they disagreed over who should regulate pharmacies
that make and sell sterile drugs but do not ship them out of
state.
"Some intrastate operations are as large and larger than
interstate distributors," Carmen Catizone, executive director of
the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy testified.
"Therefore the volume of products distributed, and the
associated risk, can be equal to or greater than the interstate
distribution of similar products."
Exempting pharmacies which operate inside a single state
from federal regulations could create a "safe haven" for
entities and individuals who want to avoid such regulation,
Catizone said.
IACP Chief Executive David Miller argued that pharmacies
which operate within a state, even large sterile compounding
pharmacies, should remain under the authority of state boards of
pharmacy, a position with which the FDA agrees.
Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren pressed Miller for
reassurances that the states have the resources needed to
oversee in-state compounding pharmacies. She pointed to a recent
report by Democratic representative Ed Markey of Massachusetts
which found that states employ only 5 inspectors, on average, to
inspect all pharmacies.
The report also found that only two states routinely track
the number of compounding pharmacies and only 13 knew which
pharmacies were providing sterile compounding services. Only
five of those states had inspectors that were trained to
identify problems with sterile compounding.
Miller said states are beginning to change.
"What we are seeing in Massachusetts and other states where
the boards are taking this seriously and hiring the necessary
individuals with the proper training to conduct those
inspections, we're uncovering things that should have been
uncovered long ago."
Under the proposed regulation, the FDA would have the power
to access the records of compounding manufacturers but would not
have access to records of traditional compounding pharmacies.
Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's drugs division, told the
committee that the agency should be able to access records of
all compounding pharmacies to ensure they are not in fact
compounding manufacturers.
That is something Catizone's organization opposes.
"Authorizing the FDA access to pharmacy records could create
jurisdictional conflicts with the states and impede the states
from investigating or prosecuting a case," he said. "What is
needed in lieu of allowing such access is increased
communication between the states and FDA."
The bill would exempt compounding manufacturers from the
strict regulatory oversight that governs traditional
manufacturers. They would not, for example, be required to
submit their products to the FDA for approval before selling
them. Nor would they be required to negotiate the labeling of
their drugs with the FDA.
Woodcock expressed concern that some pharmaceutical
companies may try to pass themselves off as compounding
manufacturers in order to evade the stricter regulations that go
along with being a pharmaceutical company. To prevent that, she
recommended that compounding manufacturers also be licensed as
pharmacies.
That, Catizone argued, would just create confusion.
"If a compounding manufacturer is allowed to hold dual
licensure and registration, it will be more difficult to
separate the two enterprises and will provide a veil for
unscrupulous entities to obfuscate their activities," he said.
Iowa Democrat Tom Harkin, chairman of the Senate Committee
on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which held the
hearing, said he hopes the bill will be ready for a committee
vote soon.
"Our staffs will work together again and resolve what little
matters need to be resolved," he said, "but I think we are very
close to what we need to do."
