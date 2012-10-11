By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee Oct 11 The deadly
meningitis outbreak that has claimed a dozen lives is prompting
calls for increased oversight of the nation's custom-made
pharmaceutical industry, amid charges that the company at the
center of the scare may have misled U.S. regulators.
On Wednesday, Idaho became the 11th state to report a case
of the rare illness, which has been linked to tainted steroids
produced by a specialty pharmacy in Massachusetts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whose role in the
outbreak has come under criticism, said it was planning an
afternoon media briefing on Thursday.
In all, 138 people have contracted meningitis as a result of
the now-recalled drugs, according to the latest tally from the
U.S. Centers of Disease Control and officials in 11 states where
the outbreak has spread. The case in Idaho is the first
discovered in the western United States.
Lawmakers have come under pressure to close what critics see
as a loophole in oversight that left the New England Compounding
Company (NECC), the Massachusetts pharmacy linked to the tainted
steroids, largely exempt from federal regulation.
The FDA regulates only the ingredients and their suppliers,
not the little-known corner of the drug world known as
"compounding," which is subject to a patchwork of state
oversight.
State and federal officials are now investigating NECC,
which distributed thousands of vials of a contaminated steroid
made at a shabby brick complex next to a waste and recycling
operation in a western suburb of Boston.
The pharmacies are owned by Gregory Conigliaro, an engineer,
and his brother-in-law, Barry Cadden, a pharmacist who was in
charge of pharmacy operations at NECC. The waste and recycling
facility is another of Conigliaro's business interests.
Compounding pharmacies such as NECC are permitted to make
medications based on specific prescriptions for individual
patients.
State and federal regulators are investigating why NECC
shipped thousands of vials of preservative-free
methylprednisolone acetate steroid to healthcare facilities in
multiple states.
"It does seem like the agencies, both at the state and the
federal level, may have been misled by some of the information
we were given," Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick told
reporters on Wednesday.
The number of cases has grown rapidly as health
practitioners contacted about 13,000 people who received
injections from a potentially tainted supply of steroid
medication shipped to 23 states.
In five states - Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia,
and Florida - the outbreak has claimed lives, with the latest
victim a 70-year-old man in Florida.
Thousands of people received the injections to relieve back
pain and other complaints and are at risk of infection.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and
nausea. Fungal meningitis, unlike viral and bacterial
meningitis, is not contagious.
