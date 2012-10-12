CHICAGO Oct 12 The widening outbreak of fungal
meningitis that has infected 184
Americans and killed 14 people is a new phenomenon for doctors,
who typically only see such infections in patients with
compromised immune systems.
When people do develop fungal infections, they normally get
them from breathing in fungal spores, which can cause infections
in the lungs of vulnerable patients, such as those who have had
organ transplants. From the lungs, the infection can spread to
the blood, and in rare cases to the central nervous system.
In this outbreak, however, the fungi were injected directly
along the spines of patients receiving a steroid treatment for
back pain. That raises new questions about whether the drugs
commonly used to fight such infections will be as effective, how
long it will take patients to recover and whether they may
suffer damage from the treatment itself.
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at the
Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and
past-president of National Foundation for Infectious Diseases,
has been consulting with health department officials in
Tennessee, where 50 people so far have been infected through
spinal injections of the tainted pain medication.
In an interview, Schaffner describes some of his key
concerns.
Q: What is your biggest worry at this point?
A: I want to make sure that all patients who have been
exposed and develop symptoms go quickly to a healthcare provider
and get an early diagnosis so we can initiate treatment. I'm
concerned exactly how effective our treatment will be. It's
certain some of these people, even if we can treat their
infection, will be left with a disability, because these
infections cause tissue damage. The damage will heal, we trust,
but the function of the damaged part can't be restored. People
who have had stroke syndromes, which are part of this, may be
left with disabilities.
Q: What are the concerns with the antifungal drugs
amphotericin B and voriconazole, which are being used to treat
these patients?
A: The average doctor knows very little about them, has
learned about them in medical school and has never used them
(since). Using them takes great care. They are both administered
intravenously. Patients will have to receive these drugs for
some considerable time - weeks. We would hope to at least some
time be able to discharge patients from the hospital. If they
continue to need IV therapy, they may have to come back to the
hospital to receive daily IV administration. Then, we would hope
to transfer some of these people to oral voriconazole. Patients
will have to continue to be monitored carefully. It's an
elaborate course of therapy.
Q: What are the side effects we have to worry about.
A: Amphotericin B has a whole array of side effects. In
fact, interns and residents who have a mordant sense of humor
call it 'ampho-terrible.' Its most prominent side effect is that
it can impair the function of the kidneys. Voriconazole can have
adverse effects on the liver.
Q: What makes the patients in this meningitis outbreak
different from past cases?
A: Normally, the people who acquire these infections are in
some way immuno-compromised, usually bone marrow transplant or
organ transplant recipients who are on high doses of steroids
and the like. Most of the patients who received these spinal
inoculations were somewhat older, because those are the people
who get back pain. But they were not, by and large, a uniquely
immuno-compromised population. That may account, in part, for
why still only fortunately a small proportion of people who were
exposed have become ill.
Q: Can we estimate how many people will get sick?
A: It's still very early days. At the moment, for every
hundred or so patients who were exposed, it looks as though 5
percent or less are becoming infected. That is our current best
estimate. We'll have to see how many more patients become sick.
But so far the ratio of patients exposed to those who become
ill is fortunately pretty low. I recognize that the absolute
number of patients who have become ill is very substantial.
Many, many more were exposed to these contaminated inoculations.
Q: Health officials have identified two types of fungi,
aspergillus and exserohilum, as being primarily responsible for
these infections. What do we know about them?
A: Out in the world, these fungi are very, very common. One
(aspergillus) causes leaf mold. The other one is associated with
rotting or deteriorating wood. Every once in awhile the wind
comes along and blows these microscopic particles into the air,
and we are all exposed to them. We inhale them, and nothing
happens because these molds don't care to make us ill at all.
That's not their business. They are innocuous, except if you
happen to be immuno-compromised.
Now, these environmental fungi have somehow gotten into
these vials of methylprednisolone. They have been inoculated
next to our spines. In that circumstance, which is a unique
ecologic niche, these fungi just do what they normally do. They
start multiplying and, in effect, eating the tissue they are
around, thereby causing an infection. That infection can
sometimes result in meningitis.
