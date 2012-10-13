* House panel wants input on problems at meningitis-linked
firm
* Committee seeks information on any "remedial measures" at
NECC
* Firm starts to shed employees
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 U.S. lawmakers on Friday
widened their investigation into the deadly meningitis outbreak
to include the role state regulators played in monitoring the
pharmacy that produced steroid treatments blamed for killing 14
people in six states.
The U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce
Committee called on the Massachusetts pharmacy board to tell
congressional staff what it knew about the New England
Compounding Center before the recall of more than 17,000 vials
of injectable steroid treatments for back and joint pain from
health facilities in 23 states.
Separately, New England Compounding, which voluntarily gave
up its license in Massachusetts after it was identified as the
likely source of the outbreak, started to shed employees.
The suburban Boston company has cut more than half of its
workforce, or about 40 employees.
New England Compounding, which had been licensed in 49
states, is expected to face a torrent of regulatory action and
lawsuits.
As past regulatory actions came into focus the U.S. House
panel, which oversees health issues including drug safety, said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was aware of production
problems at Framingham, Massachusetts-based firm in 2006,
including potential public health risks involving a different
sterile injectable drug.
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
said it would seek information next week from "critical
stakeholders" involved in the outbreak, following a closed-door
Friday briefing from the staff of the FDA and U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
MULTIPLE INVESTIGATIONS UNDER WAY
The rare fungal form of meningitis has now infected 184
people in 12 states, with Texas reporting its first case on
Friday.
The outbreak is a major national health scandal, with
multiple investigations under way and a leading Democratic
lawmaker, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, calling for
a criminal investigation of the company.
The House committee asked the Massachusetts regulator to
agree to a briefing no later than Oct. 19 and requested all
inspection reports, records and communications related to New
England Compounding Center (NECC) and its sister pharmacy,
Ameridose LLC, which has the same owners.
"The committee is investigating whether any remedial
measures were taken after this inspection and why the NECC was
able to continue operating in this manner more than six years
after the fact," Republican Fred Upton, the committee chairman,
said in a letter co-authored by six other panel members.
The Massachusetts agency did not comment directly on the
committee's request for information, but the state health
department said that it had taken swift action in response to
the meningitis outbreak.
The specialist pharmacy appears to have violated the
licensing regulation that restricted their production to the
receipt of "individual patient-specific prescriptions," the
department said in a statement. "We are jointly examining all
root causes of these events with the FDA."
Late on Friday, Michigan suspended the company's license in
the state, which is among the hardest hit in the outbreak.
Attorney General Bill Schuette's office alleged that the
specialist pharmacy was acting as a drug manufacturer -
distributing large amounts of medication to hospitals and
clinics - while licensed only to fill individual prescriptions
for patients in the state.
FDA WANTS EXPANDED OVERSIGHT
Lawmakers and organizations including the advocacy group
Public Citizen have raised questions about whether the FDA and
Massachusetts regulators had the knowledge and authority to act
against New England Compounding before the outbreak occurred.
The compounding company has recalled the suspect product,
surrendered its operating license and has said it is cooperating
with the investigations.
The regulatory issue involves a little-known segment of the
pharmacy industry called drug-compounding, in which pharmacists
alter or recombine ingredients from FDA-approved drugs to meet
the special needs of doctors and their patients.
Pharmacies like NECC are allowed to compound drugs for
specific prescriptions, mainly under the supervision of state
pharmacy boards rather than the more stringent safety and
efficacy standards that the FDA imposes.
FDA officials have called for a new regulatory framework,
saying the agency's power to oversee compounding pharmacies is
limited, partly as the result of legal challenges that have
popped up in courts across the country over more than a decade.
The House committee noted a 2006 FDA letter that said NECC's
actions were not consistent with traditional compounding
practices and likened the operation to a drug manufacturer.
The CDC is working furiously to contain the meningitis
outbreak from medications shipped to 23 states. Deaths have been
reported in Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and
Virginia.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and
nausea and it must be treated quickly to improve chances of
survival. Fungal meningitis is a rare form and is not
contagious.