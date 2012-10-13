* Meningitis cases top 200, CDC and state officials
* Illinois, New Hampshire report first cases; outbreak
reaches 14 states
By Greg McCune
CHICAGO, Oct 13 The company that produced
contaminated medications linked to an unprecedented fungal
meningitis outbreak faced mounting scrutiny on Saturday over
whether it illegally sold drugs to medical facilities, as the
death toll from the disease grew to 15.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said
another person died from meningitis, the second death in
Indiana. The number of cases of the disease reported reached
201 in 14 states, according to the CDC and state officials.
Illinois reported its first case of meningitis from a
steroid injection and New Hampshire officials reported that
state's first four confirmed cases from the outbreak, which
showed no signs of abating.
Tennessee is the worst affected state with six deaths and 52
cases followed by Michigan with three deaths and 41 cases,
including one case of an infection that has not been confirmed
as meningitis.
As federal and state authorities scrambled to contain the
outbreak, investigators were trying to determine how the
medication produced by New England Compounding Center was
contaminated and whether its sprawling drug supply business
complied with licensing laws.
A series of emails between the company and a clinic in
Mississippi reviewed by Reuters show that NECC sold drugs
without requiring physicians to supply individual patient
prescriptions. The customer confirmed that NECC supplied the
clinic with drugs without patient names or prescriptions, which
are required by a number of states including Massachusetts,
where the company is based.
The emails also indicate that NECC referred business to a
sister company, Ameridose LLC, despite a statement by Ameridose
earlier this week that the two operated separately.
NECC has recalled the suspect product, surrendered its
license to operate in Massachusetts and suspended operations.
Ameridose also has temporarily suspended operations.
"NECC's intent has always been to operate in compliance with
our licenses in the states where we do business," the company
said in a statement.
FEDERAL CRITICISM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating NECC
and there have been calls from some in Congress for a criminal
investigation of the company.
"FDA considers this to be one of our top priorities and we
are dedicating many resources to this investigation," the agency
said in a statement late on Friday.
Federal regulators have come under criticism for failing to
prevent the outbreak by closely regulating drug compounding
companies such as NECC, which prepare medications for clinics
and doctors largely outside federal oversight. The FDA has said
the law does not give it adequate authority to do so, leaving
regulation largely to the states.
"This outbreak began at a compounding pharmacy and the Food
and Drug Administration has very limited authority over what
these facilities produce," said a spokesman for the Health and
Human Services Department in Washington. "We urge Congress to
give FDA the authority it needs to ensure these kinds of
outbreaks do not happen again."
NECC faces mounting threats from states as well. Several
states are investigating the company and at least two - Michigan
and Massachusetts - have said the company violated their
regulations, according to a Reuters survey.
Some 14,000 patients received the suspect steroid
medications, which were shipped to 76 facilities in 23 states as
long ago as May.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and
nausea. Fungal meningitis is a rare form and is not contagious.
Cases of meningitis have been reported in Tennessee,
Michigan, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland,
Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and
New Hampshire.