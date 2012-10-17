* Congressional panel seeks records from health regulators
By David Morgan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, Oct 17 The death toll from a
U.S. meningitis outbreak linked to contaminated steroids jumped
to 19 on Wednesday, while U.S. lawmakers pressed federal health
regulators to explain what they knew about the pharmacy that
produced the drugs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four
more deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, including
two in Tennessee, the state hardest hit with eight deaths since
the infections were discovered in late September.
Virginia and Florida each reported one new death.
The number of new cases of fungal meningitis linked to
steroid injections from the New England Compounding Center rose
by 14 to 245, the CDC said in its latest daily update. Two
additional infections have not been confirmed as meningitis.
The daily tally was a reminder that one of the worst U.S.
health scares in recent years has not been contained, despite
emergency steps to recall the medications and stop the use of
products from New England Compounding Center of Massachusetts.
NECC has recalled all of its medications and health
authorities are warning patients who may have been treated with
the drugs to watch for symptoms. Special agents from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration raided NECC's Framingham facility
near Boston late on Tuesday as calls in Congress grew for a
criminal investigation.
The FDA is also under scrutiny. While it has limited
authority to regulate pharmacies like NECC, it had flagged
violations at the company as recently as 2006.
On Wednesday a U.S. House of Representatives panel
investigating the outbreak gave the FDA until Oct. 31 to turn
over its documents related to NECC, including communications
with state regulators and the agency's commissioner, dating back
to 2004.
The panel said it heard from FDA staff last week that the
agency had been assured by NECC of the pharmacy's compliance in
early 2007. But the FDA representatives could not confirm
whether the agency then took any steps to ensure corrective
measures had been taken.
An FDA spokesman said the agency had received the letter and
would respond directly to the panel.
WEIGHING THE EVIDENCE
FDA criminal investigators and federal prosecutors began
sifting through evidence seized from NECC's headquarters, part
of a probe that could last months.
"If the investigation finds any criminal misdoings, the
Department of Justice must act decisively, file charges and
prosecute the company or individuals responsible," said U.S.
Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat who has
proposed legislation to give FDA more authority to regulate
compounding pharmacies.
A lawyer for NECC said the raid was unnecessary.
NECC is a compounding pharmacy that is authorized to prepare
specific doses of approved medications, based on guidance from a
doctor, to meet an individual patient's need. But evidence that
it shipped large quantities of drugs throughout the United
States has prompted local authorities to consider it in
violation of state laws.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Fungal meningitis is not contagious.
The meningitis scare began last month when people began
arriving at the emergency room of Saint Thomas Hospital in
Nashville, Tennessee, with severe headaches and other symptoms
after receiving epidural injections for back pain from a
separate clinic housed in the hospital.
The injections contained the steroid methylprednisolone
acetate, which was shipped by NECC to 76 medical facilities in
23 states. Health authorities have scrambled to contact nearly
14,000 patients at risk of meningitis and to remove all the
products suspected of being contaminated from the shelves.
But the product was shipped as early as late May and
patients continue to contact doctors with headaches, fever,
nausea and stroke-like symptoms. Cases have been confirmed in 15
states, with deaths in six.
The FDA said that "out of an abundance of caution" federal
and state health authorities are now trying to trace all
products from NECC around the country.
A list of more than 131,000 shipping invoices for NECC
products shipped to medical facilities across the United States
was sent to state health authorities by the FDA earlier this
week, the Tennessee Health Department said on its website.