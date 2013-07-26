By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, July 26 Victims in Tennessee of a deadly
U.S. meningitis outbreak won the right to pursue a new avenue of
litigation against healthcare facilities and doctors there,
after a ruling by a U.S. bankruptcy judge this week.
Tennessee was the second hardest-hit state, behind Michigan,
in a meningitis outbreak that has injured or killed more than
700 people nationwide. There were about 65 healthcare facilities
and doctors in Tennessee on the customer list of New England
Compounding Center, which U.S. authorities said made and shipped
the fungus-tainted steroid cited in the deadly outbreak.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Henry J. Boroff on Wednesday declared
NECC insolvent, clearing the way for meningitis victims from
Tennessee to file product-liability claims against medical
providers, health clinics and other sellers of the tainted
product.
Without the insolvency declaration, meningitis victims in
Tennessee would only have been able to pursue professional or
medical negligence claims, according to Tennessee law.
Framingham, Massachusetts-based NECC filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in December.
The winning motion was filed by lawyers representing Bertram
Walker Bryant Jr., a Tennessee man whose wife died from a
steroid injection she received at a medical center in Nashville.
Overall, there have been 15 deaths and 153
meningitis-related cases in Tennessee, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan has had 17
deaths and 264 total cases.
Before the judge's ruling, Paul D. Moore, the trustee in the
NECC bankruptcy case, opposed the motion, saying it could open
"the floodgates to third-party litigation."
The ruling allows plaintiffs to bring product-liability
claims via the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict litigation, where
a number of meningitis-related lawsuits are being consolidated.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Leslie Adler)