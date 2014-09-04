BOSTON, Sept 4 U.S. officials on Thursday
arrested a pharmacist linked to a 2012 outbreak of meningitis,
which killed 64 people across the United States, as he was
boarding a flight out of the country, Justice Department
officials in Boston said.
The man, Glenn Adam Chin, 46, had been a supervising
pharmacist at the former New England Compounding Center of
Framingham, Massachusetts, which produced the tainted steroids
that provoked the worst outbreak of fungal meningitis in U.S.
history, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston is continuing its
criminal probe into the matter, but moved to arrest Chin because
of his plans to fly to Hong Kong, officials said.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)