By Scott Malone and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Sept 4 U.S. officials on Thursday
arrested a pharmacist linked to a 2012 outbreak of meningitis,
which killed 64 people across the United States, as he was
boarding a flight out of the country, Justice Department
officials in Boston said.
Glenn Adam Chin, 46, had been a supervising pharmacist at
the former New England Compounding Center of Framingham,
Massachusetts, which produced the tainted steroids that sickened
700 people in 20 states in the worst outbreak of fungal
meningitis recorded in the United States, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston is continuing its
criminal probe into the matter, but arrested Chin because of his
plans to board a plane to Hong Kong at Boston Logan
International Airport, officials said.
He is the first person to face criminal charges related to
the incident, which pushed NECC into bankruptcy and led to
stricter national regulation of custom medication makers.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a
$250,000 fine.
Authorities accused Chin of instructing pharmacy technicians
to mislabel medication to indicate it was properly sterilized
and tested. Medications compounded by NECC were prepared, filled
and held under unsanitary conditions, according to an affidavit
from Food and Drug Administration Special Agent Benedict Celso.
"Chin instructed pharmacy technicians to fraudulently
complete cleaning logs at the end of each month purporting to
show the rooms were properly clean and maintained when in fact
they had not been," Celso said in his affidavit.
In addition, NECC's own testing revealed the repeated
presence of bacteria and mold in the pharmacy compounder's clean
rooms, the affidavit said.
Chin, of Canton, Massachusetts, was due to appear before a
judge at U.S. District Court in Boston later on Thursday. A
phone message left at his home was not immediately returned.
A federal bankruptcy court in July approved a deal to settle
scores of lawsuits against NECC, which could pay out as much as
$100 million to victims and their families and creditors of the
defunct company.
Custom medication makers such as NECC have played an
increasingly large role over the past two decades in producing
medications, but had not been subject to the same level of
regulatory scrutiny as drug manufacturers.
(Reporting by Scott Malone and Tim McLaughlin; Editing by
