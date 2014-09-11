BOSTON, Sept 11 The first person to face
criminal charges linked to a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that
killed 64 people and sickened 700 in 20 states is due in court
on Thursday to respond to claims that he knowingly shipped a
tainted medication.
Glenn Adam Chin, 46, a former pharmacist at the now-defunct
New England Compound Company, which produced the tainted steroid
that sparked the outbreak, was arrested last week as he boarded
a flight to Hong Kong for a family wedding.
He was charged with one count of mail fraud for approving
the shipment of 17,000 tainted vials of the medication, used for
back pain, despite knowing they had not been properly sterilized
or tested, federal prosecutors in Boston said.
His attorney at the time described the arrest as a publicity
stunt, saying that Chin, a father of two young children who
lives in Canton, Massachusetts, had no plans to flee the country
but was simply attending a family function.
Chin was ordered to remain under house arrest until his
family returned to the United States.
The outbreak pushed NECC into bankruptcy and led to stricter
national regulation of custom medication makers, which had
previously escaped the tight oversight that drug manufacturers
face.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)