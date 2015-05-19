BOSTON May 19 The now-defunct Massachusetts
pharmacy behind a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed at
least 64 people will pay out $200 million to its victims and
creditors under a bankruptcy reorganization plan approved on
Tuesday.
The New England Compounding Center also sickened about 750
people across the United States three years ago by shipping
steroids typically used to treat back pain despite being aware
that the drugs were contaminated with fungal meningitis,
according to federal prosecutors.
The payout will include about $18 million seized from the
Framingham, Massachusetts-based company's founders and its chief
pharmacist, one of two people charged in December with
second-degree murder for his role in the scheme.
The bankruptcy reorganization plan was approved by U.S.
Bankruptcy Court Judge Henry Boroff.
The company, also known by the acronym NECC, shut down in
October 2012 and declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy two months
later.
"Victims can never be compensated adequately for the
suffering inflicted on them by NECC, but this case does
demonstrate how the law, and particularly bankruptcy law, can be
used to bring some justice to people seriously injured by a
company's misconduct," said David Molton, a lawyer who advised
NECC's creditors committee.
The case led to strict new U.S. regulations on compounding
pharmacies, which mix drugs but had previously been treated with
a lighter hand than registered drug manufacturers. Deaths of
patients occurred in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North
Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
A total of 14 people associated with the company now face
criminal charges.
They include pharmacists Barry Cadden, who had a minority
ownership stake, and Glenn Chin, who were both charged with
murdering 25 people. Others charged include majority owner Carla
Conigliaro, her husband Douglas Conigliaro, and his brother Greg
Conigliaro, who were each charged with conspiracy.
Cadden, Chin and the three Conigliaros have pleaded not
guilty to all charges. A date has not yet been set for their
trial in Boston federal court.
NECC, located about 20 miles (32 km) west of Boston, started
out as a small business owned by members of Cadden's family and
grew into a bulk-sales company that shipped to hospitals and
clinics across the United States. The company generated about
$32 million in revenue for the first 10 months of 2012,
according to court papers.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Will Dunham)