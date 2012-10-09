BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.