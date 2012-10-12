By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS
MINNEAPOLIS Oct 11 A Minnesota woman who says
she received injections of the steroid at the center of a deadly
outbreak of fungal meningitis in the United States on Thursday
sued the company that made the suspect medication.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, said
that Barbe Puro of Savage, Minnesota, suffered "bodily harm,
emotional distress, and other personal injuries" after being
injected on Sept. 17 with doses of the steroid medication.
Puro is the first apparent victim of tainted steroid
injections to sue the Framingham, Massachusetts-based New
England Compounding Center (NECC) - the company at the center of
a meningitis outbreak that has killed 14 people. As many as
14,000 people received injections from suspect shipments of the
steroid treatments produced by NECC.
Representatives of the company did not immediately respond
to emails and phone calls seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Puro, who suffers from chronic back pain, said in the
lawsuit that she suffered headaches and nausea for a week after
receiving the injections at a medical clinic in Shakopee,
Minnesota, a suburb southwest of Minneapolis.
The Minnesota state health department told Puro last week
that her injections were from the suspect medication, said her
lawyer, Jeffrey Montpetit. They told her to be tested for
possible fungal meningitis.
Puro underwent a spinal tap and blood work and is awaiting
the results of those tests, Montpetit said in a telephone
interview. Puro was injured several years ago in a fall while
walking a dog, he said.
"The problem is they are treating for a pain issue to begin
with," Montpetit said of the patients. "When they get an onset
of symptoms it doesn't naturally occur to them that this is
something different than what they have been dealing with."
The lawsuit proposes a class comprised of Minnesota
residents who received the possibly tainted injections since
June this year.
There have been three reported meningitis cases in
Minnesota, where about 830 people were treated with the suspect
steroids. The company shipped the medication to 23 states.
The lawsuit is Barbe Puro v. New England Compounding
Pharmacy Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, No.
12-2605.
(Reporting by David Bailey; editing by Grant McCool and
Mohammad Zargham)