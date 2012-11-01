BOSTON Nov 1 Massachusetts adopted new
regulations on Thursday that it said will allow it to keep a
closer eye on compounding pharmacies, a class of drug supplier
linked to the U.S. meningitis outbreak that has so far killed 29
people.
The state, home to the New England Compounding Center that
produced the injectable steroids at the heart of the outbreak,
said the new rules give it the authority to track the volume and
distribution of drugs that compounding pharmacies sell to
determine if they are operating like manufacturers.
Compounding pharmacies - which are meant to assemble the raw
ingredients of any medication one prescription at a time, not in
industrial scale runs - had prior to this year's outbreak
largely escaped the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
attention.
"Together with our federal partners, we will ensure that
Massachusetts fulfills its responsibility in overseeing this
transforming industry," said Dr. Lauren Smith, interim
commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The outbreak of fungal meningitis was triggered by steroids
used as a treatment for back pain. Health authorities have said
the New England Compounding Center failed to make medications in
sterile conditions in its facility in Framingham, Massachusetts,
outside Boston.
Massachusetts has closed three compounding pharmacies since
the start of the outbreak.