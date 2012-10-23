BOSTON Oct 23 A defense lawyer for New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy tied to a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak, pushed back against Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday, saying they were fully aware of the manner and scale of the company's operations.

Paul Cirel, a Boston-based lawyer who has represented NECC for several years, directed his comments at the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

"It is hard to imagine that the Board has not been fully apprised of both the manner and scale of the company's operations," Cirel said in a statement. "NECC's transparency in dealing with the Board since inception in 1998 demonstrates its good faith intention to operate in compliance with the requirements of its license."

Cirel's comments come as Massachusetts regulators come under greater scrutiny for their oversight of NECC.

NECC escaped harsh punishment from Massachusetts regulators several times in the years leading up to the health crisis, newly released state records show. That has raised fresh questions about oversight of the customized drug mixing industry.

Twenty-three people have died and more than 300 have become ill with fungal meningitis linked to steroid shots from NECC in Framingham, Massachusetts.