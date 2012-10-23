BOSTON Oct 23 A defense lawyer for New England
Compounding Center, the pharmacy tied to a deadly U.S.
meningitis outbreak, pushed back against Massachusetts
regulators on Tuesday, saying they were fully aware of the
manner and scale of the company's operations.
Paul Cirel, a Boston-based lawyer who has represented NECC
for several years, directed his comments at the Massachusetts
Board of Registration in Pharmacy and the Massachusetts
Department of Public Health.
"It is hard to imagine that the Board has not been fully
apprised of both the manner and scale of the company's
operations," Cirel said in a statement. "NECC's transparency in
dealing with the Board since inception in 1998 demonstrates its
good faith intention to operate in compliance with the
requirements of its license."
Cirel's comments come as Massachusetts regulators come under
greater scrutiny for their oversight of NECC.
NECC escaped harsh punishment from Massachusetts regulators
several times in the years leading up to the health crisis,
newly released state records show. That has raised fresh
questions about oversight of the customized drug mixing
industry.
Twenty-three people have died and more than 300 have become
ill with fungal meningitis linked to steroid shots from NECC in
Framingham, Massachusetts.