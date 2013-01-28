BOSTON Jan 28 A bankruptcy judge on Monday
froze the assets of the owners of the pharmacy linked to a
deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak.
Orders signed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Henry Boroff
temporarily restrict the owners of New England Compounding
Center (NECC) from selling their luxury homes or spending up to
$21 million they received last year in salary and shareholder
distributions.
NECC filed for bankruptcy protection in December after U.S.
authorities shut down its pharmacy operations amid a meningitis
outbreak that has killed 44 people and sickened nearly 700
others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Boroff also ordered three companies affiliated with NECC,
including Ameridose LLC, from paying money to the individual
owners. Ameridose has paid money to NECC, though, to fund its
legal defense and bankruptcy counsel, court filings show.
"This is a victory for the creditors committee," said Anne
Andrews of Andrews & Thornton of Irvine, California, a co-chair
of the creditors committee.
The judge's rulings came in response to an emergency motion
of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors. The group
launched an investigation after the payments to the owners were
revealed Jan. 18 in court filings. The creditors' group, which
includes meningitis victims, then sought and received court
orders that restrict the sale of owners' real estate and
spending down their bank accounts, according to court papers.
Recent disclosures show how privately-held NECC's largest
shareholder Carla Conigliaro, for example, received nearly $9
million in 2012, according to court papers.
In addition, Barry Cadden, NECC's chief pharmacist, received
about $3.2 million in 2012, filings show. His wife, Lisa Cadden,
received about $2.8 million. Greg Conigliaro, a recycling
entrepreneur who is Lisa Cadden's brother and Carla Conigliaro's
brother-in-law, received about $1.6 million, court papers show.
In a statement issued after the payments were revealed, NECC
said a large portion of the distributions to owners were for
taxes that were coming due.
"The cash flow patterns and expenditures identified as part
of the Chapter 11 process were consistent with the routine
operations of NECC throughout 2012," NECC said last week. The
company also said there were no indications the pharmacy would
experience financial distress in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Last year, NECC shipped thousands of vials of a
fungus-tainted steroid to medical facilities throughout the
United States, according to authorities. More than 14,000 people
have been exposed to the drugs, which were typically injected to
ease back pain.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Carol Bishopric)