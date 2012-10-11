BOSTON Oct 11 The pharmaceutical companies at the center of the deadly meningitis outbreak have disclosed they hired a lawyer from a top white-collar criminal-defense firm in Boston.

New England Compounding Center, Ameridose LLC and Alaunus Pharmaceutical LLC hired Paul Cirel, a partner at Collora LLP, which is known for its high-profile criminal defense work. Cirel is experienced in defending clients against healthcare fraud claims and criminal charges. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)