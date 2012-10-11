WASHINGTON Oct 11 A Democratic member of a U.S.
Senate health oversight committee on Thursday called for a
criminal investigation of the deadly meningitis outbreak linked
to tainted drugs that has killed 14 people in 11 states.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he would ask the
Justice Department to investigate potential violations,
including possible mail and wire fraud.
"I've reached no conclusions but there are at least
sufficient facts to warrant an investigation," Blumenthal, a
former Connecticut state attorney general and federal
prosecutor, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The outbreak, which has infected 170 people with rare fungal
meningitis, stems from a Massachusetts-based pharmacy, New
England Compounding Center, that produced tainted injectable
steroid treatments for back pain. The injections may have been
given to as many as 13,000 people.
Blumenthal said he submitted his request for a federal
criminal probe in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
"The company, its officers, employees and maybe others may
have violated state and federal criminal laws in their potential
misrepresentations to government agencies regarding their
products," he said.
"The fact that death and serious injuries resulted from the
potential violations of law certainly is relevant, and the
misstatements or fraud could constitute a violation of federal
mail and wire fraud prohibitions."
The outbreak has also stirred calls for stronger regulation
of the little-known segment of the pharmacy industry, known as
drug compounding, which is regulated primarily by states rather
than the Food and Drug Administration.
The crisis has also raised questions about whether the FDA
and Massachusetts regulators could have acted earlier under
current law to prevent the problem.
Experts and some lawmakers say New England Compounding
Center was engaged in full-scale drug manufacturing that should
have been subject to FDA safety and efficacy standards.