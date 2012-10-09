* Lawmakers call for stronger FDA role
* Critics say existing law provides major loophole
* Supreme Court may have to settle legal questions
By David Morgan and Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Oct 9 A deadly U.S.
meningitis outbreak tied to contaminated steroid shots should
spur new legislation to regulate how pharmacies mix and dose
drugs, experts said on Monday.
Health officials reported eight deaths and 105 cases of
fungal meningitis stemming from compounded versions of a steroid
injection used largely to treat back pain. They estimated that
as many as 13,000 people in 23 U.S. states may have been exposed
to the drugs.
The source of the tainted drugs, the New England Compounding
Center Inc in Framingham, Mass., is one of thousands of
pharmacies that repackage or recombine medications on a sizable
scale, sometimes for off-label use by thousands of patients.
They operate in a legal limbo created by existing laws and
federal court rulings that have effectively blocked the
regulatory powers of the Food and Drug Administration, despite
repeated threats to public health in the last decade.
Democratic lawmakers said the new crisis showed it was time
for Congress to strengthen the FDA's hand in overseeing this
side of the drug industry. There was no immediate comment from
Republican members of Congress, who tend to favor deregulation.
Pending legal cases may land the issue at the steps of the
Supreme Court.
"These compounding pharmacies are operating now on a scale
where (regulation) should be a priority," said Senator Richard
Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions Committee, who is urging hearings and an investigation
in prelude to new legislation.
His concerns were echoed by U.S. Representative Edward
Markey, another Democrat who sent a letter to the FDA asking
whether agency rules ensure that compounded drugs meet the same
safety standards as the products of major drug manufacturers.
While compounding to produce appropriate doses of
medications for individual patients has long been a feature of
neighborhood drugstores, its prevalence and scale has grown as
doctors and patients seek less expensive ways to fill
prescriptions.
Disease outbreaks have been traced to compounding pharmacies
repeatedly in the last decade, including other cases of
meningitis and hepatitis C infections.
"If regulation doesn't set a standard that seeks to prevent
this, we can expect these outbreaks to keep happening," said Dr.
John Santa, director of the Health Ratings Center at the
Consumers Union advocacy group.
LIMITED POWER
Of the 56,000 or so free-standing U.S. pharmacies - the
Walgreens and Duane Reades of America's Main Streets -
more than half perform compounding, says the Houston-based
International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists.
IACP estimates that there are 7,500 U.S. pharmacies
specializing in advanced compounding and that 1 percent to 3
percent of prescriptions are compounded.
The FDA's main authority over the safety, efficacy, use and
production of drugs pertains to manufacturers, not pharmacies
that are mostly regulated at the state level.
"Congress exempted drugs compounded by pharmacists from the
usual safety and efficacy requirements," said Dr. Michael Carome
of the Washington-based public advocacy group Public Citizen.
"And now it's led to a public health disaster."
The 1997 Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act
states that such requirements don't apply to drugs "compounded
for an identified individual patient based on the unsolicited
receipt of a valid prescription order."
That means compounding pharmacists do not have to show that
the version of a drug that they produce - such as crushing and
dissolving a tablet - is still safe or effective.
Critics like Carome say that has provided a loophole now
exploited by pharmacies compounding large lots of a medication.
In NECC's case, the company shipped 17,676 vials of the steroid
methylprednisolone acetate to 76 healthcare facilities in 23
states from July through September, according to the
Massachusetts Health Department.
"This is not traditional compounding we're talking about,"
said David Miller, chief executive of the IACP. "It is
multi-state selling and large-scale manufacturing."
Pharmacies have further challenged the law's prohibition
against advertising their compounded drugs. The Ninth U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco overturned that
restriction in 1998 and ruled unconstitutional the entire
section that governs the FDA's authority over compounding.
The case, brought by seven pharmacies, eventually wound up
before the Supreme Court, which agreed that the prohibition
against advertising was unconstitutional but did not address
whether language allowing FDA regulation should stand on its
own.
In a separate 2008 ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court in New
Orleans said the same section 503A could be used to regulate
compounding drugs. Now a third appellate court, the Eleventh
Circuit in Atlanta, is set to rule on a Florida case that went
against FDA at the district court level.
Richard Samp, chief counsel at the nonprofit Washington
Legal Foundation, said that if the forthcoming ruling in Atlanta
clashes with the decision in New Orleans, "the Supreme Court
could decide to step in to resolve the conflict."