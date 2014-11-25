Nov 24 The U.S. government is set to publish
sweeping new rules on Tuesday that will require chain
restaurants to disclose calorie counts on menus, establishing a
national standard that pre-empts the current patchwork of state
laws and applies to restaurant chains with 20 or more outlets.
The new standards, which are part of the 2010 Affordable
Care Act, were announced by the Food and Drug Administration and
also apply to large vending machine operators.
Under the rules, calories must be displayed on all menus and
menu boards. Other nutritional information - including calories
from fat, total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol,
sodium, total carbohydrates, fiber, sugars and protein - must be
made available in writing upon request.
"Obesity is a national epidemic that affects millions of
Americans," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said on a
conference call with reporters on Monday. "Strikingly, Americans
eat and drink about a third of their calories away from home."
The final rule, unlike a proposal issued in 2011, includes
movie theaters and amusement parks. It also includes alcoholic
beverages served in restaurants, though not drinks mixed or
served at a bar.
The agency said it made changes to its proposal after
considering more than 1,100 comments from industry, public
health advocates and consumers. It narrowed the scope of foods
covered to clearly focus on restaurant-type food. Foods such as
deli meat bought at a grocery store counter will be excluded.
The restaurant industry reacted positively to the changes.
"We believe that the Food and Drug Administration has
positively addressed the areas of greatest concern," said Dawn
Sweeney, chief executive of the National Restaurant Association,
which represents 990,000 restaurant and food-service outlets.
Some companies already display calorie information. Panera
Bread Co in 2010 became the first to voluntarily
display calorie information at all its cafes nationwide. Others,
including McDonald's Corp and Starbucks Corp,
followed suit.
Foods covered by the new calorie rule include meals at
sit-down restaurants, take-out food, bakery items, ice cream
from an ice-cream store and pizza, which will be labeled by the
slice and by whole pie. Seasonal menu items, such as a
Thanksgiving dinner, daily specials and standard condiments will
be exempt.
Hamburg acknowledged that calorie counts for pizza slices
and many other foods made on the premises will vary and may not
always be exact. Restaurants may draw on a variety of
data-bases, cookbooks and food package labels to calculate the
calorie counts.
Katie Bengston, Panera's nutrition manager, said the company
did not notice a meaningful impact on its business from menu
labeling. "We did not notice a jump in sales from higher calorie
items to lower calorie items," she said.
Restaurants have one year to comply with the new rules
following publication in the Federal Register. Vending machine
operators have two years to comply.
The rules aim to close a gap in the 1990 Nutrition Labeling
and Education Act, which established nutrition labeling on most
foods, but not restaurant or other ready-to-eat foods.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington, editing by G Crosse)