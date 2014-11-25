(Adds comment from the National Grocers Association)
By Toni Clarke and Anjali Athavaley
Nov 24 The U.S. government will publish sweeping
new rules on Tuesday requiring chain restaurants and large
vending machine operators to disclose calorie counts on menus to
make people more aware of the risks of obesity posed by fatty,
sugary foods.
"Obesity is a national epidemic that affects millions of
Americans," Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret
Hamburg told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
"Strikingly, Americans eat and drink about a third of their
calories away from home."
The FDA's new rules, which are part of the 2010 Affordable
Care Act, set a national standard for restaurant chains with 20
or more outlets and will pre-empt the patchwork of state laws.
Under the rules, calories must be displayed on all menus and
menu boards. Other nutritional information - including calories
from fat, cholesterol, sugars and protein - must be made
available in writing upon request.
The new calorie rule covers meals at sit-down restaurants,
take-out food, bakery items, ice cream from an ice-cream store
and pizza, which will be labelled by the slice and whole pie.
Seasonal menu items, such as a Thanksgiving dinner, daily
specials and standard condiments will be exempt.
The final rule, unlike a 2011 proposal, includes movie
theaters, amusement parks and alcoholic beverages served in
restaurants, but not drinks mixed or served at a bar.
Restaurants have one year and vending machine operators have
two years to comply with the new rules following publication in
the Federal Register.
Panera Bread Co in 2010 became the first company to
voluntarily display calorie information at all its cafes
nationwide. Others, including McDonald's Corp and
Starbucks Corp, followed suit.
The agency said it amended its proposals after considering
more than 1,100 comments from industry, public health advocates
and consumers.
It narrowed the scope to clearly focus on restaurant-type
food. Still, there are nuances: Foods such as deli meat bought
at a grocery store counter will be excluded. But the rules will
apply to food eaten in grocery stores, such as meals purchased
at in-house cafes.
Hamburg acknowledged that calorie counts for pizza slices
and many other foods made on the premises will vary. Restaurants
may draw on databases, cookbooks and food package labels to
calculate calories.
The restaurant industry has supported a national standard
for years and welcomed the changes.
"We believe that the Food and Drug Administration has
positively addressed the areas of greatest concern," said Dawn
Sweeney, chief executive of the National Restaurant Association,
which represents 990,000 restaurant and food-service outlets.
Not all industry groups were satisfied.
"We are disappointed that the FDA¹s final rules will capture
grocery stores, and impose such a large and costly regulatory
burden on our members," said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of
the National Grocers Association.
National Automatic Merchandising Association, representing
the food and refreshment vending industry, said it will "reserve
judgment" on the impact on the industry, but said that two years
was insufficient "implementation time", especially for small
businesses.
The rules aim to close a gap in the 1990 Nutrition Labeling
and Education Act, which established nutrition labeling on most
foods, but not restaurant or other ready-to-eat foods.
Katie Bengston, Panera's nutrition manager, said menu
labelling has not affected its business: "We did not notice a
jump in sales from higher calorie items to lower calorie items."
