NEW YORK Jan 4 U.S. medical providers are
seeing only a trickle of patients newly insured under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, as insurers, hospitals and
doctors try to work out any hitches in coverage.
More than 2 million people have signed up for new private
health plans that took effect on Wednesday under the Affordable
Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. While some of those
consumers were already lining up doctor visits last month, early
reports from providers and an online medical booking service
show the demand for care has been modest so far.
Within the Obama administration, officials fear a surge of
patients in the coming weeks could spotlight cases where
consumers who signed up for insurance can't immediately get care
due to technical failures on the government's HealthCare.gov
enrollment website.
Already on Friday, Senate Republicans opposed to the law
seized on scattered media reports of a handful of people having
difficulty confirming their new insurance policies, feeding into
a narrative of Obamacare's harms that is expected to intensify
ahead of Congressional elections in November.
Central Ohio Primary Care, a 250-physician practice, is
holding off on filing claims for patients who say they bought
plans through the HealthCare.gov exchange, said Chief Executive
Officer Dr. William Wulf.
The delay will allow insurers more time to confirm
membership information and avert any erroneous claim denials,
Wulf said.
Such a grace period "surely is not desirable long term," he
said, but the number of patients with Obamacare plans has so far
been low and represents only a small fraction of the practice's
patients.
"What we're doing is we're seeing the patients, trusting
they are in fact going to pay for insurance and just not sending
a bill yet," Wulf said.
Contrary to fears that Obamacare enrollees would be sicker
than other Americans, with serious and expensive pent-up medical
needs, so far they are not much different from other Americans,
according to data from ZocDoc, a six-year-old closely held
company that allows patients to find a doctor who accepts their
insurance and make an appointment online.
Obamacare consumers "started booking appointments the last
two weeks of December for January appointments," said ZocDoc
founder and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Oliver Kharraz. "The
vast majority of these were for preventive care, not acute care
where people indicated they had an existing illness, which
accounted for only 7 percent of searches."
That mirrors the behavior of ZocDoc's previously insured
users. ZocDoc says the site gets just over 5 million unique
visitors each month who are searching doctors' ratings and
reviews as well as making appointments.
As many as 7 million people are expected to sign up for the
new health plans, which include government subsidies for
lower-income households, by the time 2014 enrollment ends on
March 31.
PENT-UP DEMAND
Of course, some newly insured people were anxious to get
care almost as soon as the last strains of Auld Lang Syne
petered out.
One customer of North Shore-LIJ CareConnect, a new insurer
selling plans on the New York State of Health marketplace, went
to its customer center last month, paid cash for a policy, "and
asked if he could now schedule his son's gastric bypass," said
Chief Executive Officer Alan Murray.
In the case of another CareConnect customer, last month her
doctor arranged for her to have surgery for recently diagnosed
endometrial cancer as soon as possible. The insurer approved it
in December, before her coverage even kicked in, the surgery was
successfully performed on Jan. 2, and the woman was discharged
from the hospital on Friday.
Insurers also heard from unusually high numbers of new
customers anxious to confirm their coverage.
On Jan. 1, Philadelphia-based Independence Blue Cross
received eight times as many calls as a typical New Year's Day
from consumers most commonly seeking to confirm that they were
indeed covered, said Brian Lobley, senior vice president of
marketing and consumer business.
"We haven't seen any systemic issues" of Independence's
newest members having trouble confirming their policies, he
said.
Because medical practices often do not file insurance claims
daily, he added, it is too early to draw any conclusions about
use of medical services with the new plans.
On ZocDoc, people with Obamacare insurance searched most
frequently for primary care physicians, accounting for more than
half of all searches, said Kharraz, followed by
obstetricians/gynecologists and dermatologists. That is
identical to the most-searched-for categories for people with
non-Obamacare coverage, he said.
Hospitals expect Obamacare to bring them more paying
patients and reduce the amount of uncompensated care they
provide, but have not seen a surge yet.
"We continue to expect an uptick in volume, but we don't
think it's anything beyond what most hospitals are prepared to
handle," said Jeff Goldman, vice president of coverage policy
for the American Hospital Association
Pharmacists are not reporting a surge in demand either. "At
this time, activity is fairly typical of what we experience each
year when insurance changes take effect," said Walgreen Co
spokeswoman Markeisha Marshall. "Nonetheless, we
anticipate a surge of activity next week."