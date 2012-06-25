* Guidelines like those of 2003, but reflect new evidence
* Obese can lose weight, keep it off, via behavioral means
* Two-thirds of Americans either obese or overweight
By Genevra Pittman
NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters Health) - Doctors should check
weight and height for all patients to determine if they're obese
and refer them to intensive diet and exercise programs if
necessary, according to new guidelines from a U.S.
government-backed panel.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said the guidelines
echo its 2003 recommendations on screening for obesity, but take
into account more recent evidence that adults can lose weight
and keep it off with the right help.
"The good news is that even what you might consider to be
modest rather than radical weight loss has tremendous health
benefits," including lowering diabetes risk and blood pressure,
said Susan Curry, a member of the task force and dean of the
University of Iowa College of Public Health in Iowa City.
"Losing 5 percent of your body weight has tremendous health
benefits, and intensive behavioral counseling programs help you
do that and sustain it," Curry told Reuters Health. "Your
primary care provider can, we hope, help you to find
evidence-based programs."
The need to address weight gain nationally has grown as
America tallies the health and economic costs of its obesity
epidemic. More than two-thirds of the country's adults can be
classified as overweight or obese.
Effective weight-loss programs, Curry said, include both
nutrition and exercise support. They should help people address
any barriers they have to making - and maintaining - changes in
their lifestyle.
Obesity is defined as having a body mass index (a ratio of
weight in relation to height) of 30 or above. That's equal to a
five-foot, six-inch (168-cm) person weighing 186 pounds (84.4
kg) or a six-foot (183-cm) person at 221 pounds (100 kg).
In evidence considered by the task force, intensive
behavioral programs with at least 12 sessions typically helped
people lose between nine and 15 pounds (4 and 6.8 kg), or about
6 percent of their original weight.
Those types of programs may also have an effect on diabetes
risk, blood pressure and stomach fat, according to the new
guidelines, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine
bit.ly/MnBiCA. But there are still questions about any
long-term impacts those interventions have on heart disease and
death, for example.
DO DRUGS WORK?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved orlistat
- marketed as Xenical and alli - for weight loss, but Curry and
her colleagues said there wasn't enough information about how
well people fare when they go off the drug to make any
recommendations related to its use.
Robert Klesges, a preventive medicine researcher from the
University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, said
once people stop taking orlistat, they tend to gain back any
weight they lost.
With behavioral interventions including lifestyle changes,
"relapse" tends to be smaller, he told Reuters Health.
Klesges, who wasn't involved in the new study, recommended
people trying to lose extra weight incorporate meal replacements
into their diet and weigh themselves regularly.
"Exercise is very important, (but) it's much more important
for weight-loss maintenance than weight loss," he said. Some of
the benefits of exercise, he said, come from the fact that it's
pretty difficult to eat a candy bar while running on a track,
and people often don't have much of an appetite for snacking
right after they work out.
The task force didn't review bariatric surgery as a
potential intervention for obese people in the new guidelines.
According to data from the American Society for Metabolic
and Bariatric Surgery, about 220,000 people had those procedures
in 2009.
