March 24 Some 56 cases of mumps have been
reported in Ohio in an outbreak that started at Ohio State
University in Columbus but has spread to people without ties to
the school - a "disturbing development," say public health
officials.
Forty of those infected are Ohio State students, staff
members or people with close ties to the school's campus, but
the most recent cases have no connection to the university, said
Jose Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Columbus health department.
Rodriguez said the majority of those infected had received
at least one round of the vaccinations for measles, mumps and
rubella and it will be difficult to pinpoint where the outbreak
began.
"It is an easy disease to give and get, much like the flu or
cold, and it spreads in highly populated areas," Rodriguez said.
Franklin County, which includes Columbus, typically sees one
reported mumps case per year, Rodriguez said.
Mumps is a contagious disease that causes painful swelling
of the salivary glands. The number of cases reported annually in
the United States has dropped 98 percent since the mumps vaccine
was introduced in the 1960s, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
