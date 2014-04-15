April 15 The number of cases of mumps in central
Ohio in a rare outbreak has jumped to 212, from 116 early this
month, mostly affecting students and others connected to The
Ohio State University, public health officials said on Monday.
At least 132 cases of the contagious disease, which causes
painful swelling of the salivary glands, have been linked to the
university outbreak to date, Columbus Public Health said on
Monday. The number of people hospitalized was not immediately
known.
The outbreak had initially been limited to the university
and those connected to it, but health officials said in late
March it had spread to other parts of the Columbus, Ohio, area.
Mumps is considered rare in the United States. Franklin
County, which includes Columbus, typically sees one reported
mumps case a year.
The cases have been reported in Franklin and Delaware
counties.
The number of mumps cases reported annually in the United
States has plunged 98 percent since a vaccine was introduced in
the 1960s, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
However, a multi-state outbreak in 2006 led to nearly 6,600
reported cases with more than 80 percent of the people saying
they were attending college.
