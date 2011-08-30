* International panel says compensation system needed
* HHS has proposed changes to protect research subjects
* Effort follows discovery of Guatemala syphilis study
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 The U.S. government should
create a system to compensate medical research subjects for
injuries related to those trials, international reviewers said,
responding to new findings of unethical behavior in a 1940s
experiment in Guatemala.
The review panel presented its recommendations on Tuesday
to President Barack Obama's commission on bioethics.
The presidential commission on Monday said U.S. government
researchers must have known they were violating ethical
standards by deliberately infecting Guatemalan prison inmates
and mental patients with sexually transmitted diseases shortly
after World War II. [ID:nN1E77S0XW]
The United States apologized last year for the Guatemalan
experiment, which was meant to test the drug penicillin. The
research was uncovered decades later by a college professor.
Guatemala has called the incident a crime against humanity,
and victims have filed lawsuits against the United States.
The investigation into the Guatemalan incident has
consequences for U.S. diplomacy and will impact the ethical
discussion surrounding how new drugs are tested on patients, as
manufacturers increasingly conduct clinical trials abroad.
The U.S. Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues
formed an international panel to address current standards of
protecting research participants. The panel included experts on
medical ethics and clinical research from countries including
Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Egypt, Russia and India.
"The International Review Panel strongly felt that it was
wrong and a mistake that the U.S. was an outlier (globally) in
not specifying a system for compensation. You just get a lawyer
and sue," said Amy Gutmann, the commission's chairwoman and
president of the University of Pennsylvania.
Previous presidential bioethics commissions have already
recommended the government address compensation, but no changes
have emerged in the U.S. research community as a result.
The international reviewers asked the current commission to
consider specific schemes to help people who may get injured
while participating in medical studies.
Even before the Guatemalan experiment came into the
spotlight, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was
working on proposing changes, released in July, to its 1991
rules protecting human research subjects.
The rules have been criticized for being too stifling for
low-risk studies and too loose for high-risk research. The
bioethics community also has raised concerns about the
application of U.S. rules in foreign countries, where a growing
amount of medical research is now conducted.
The international panel on Tuesday also said governments
should consider mandating a public database for all research
that poses more than a minimal risk to subjects.
U.S. law does not require nonclinical research such as
epidemiological studies to be included in a public database.
Studies unaffiliated or not required by federal agencies also
fall through the cracks, making it impossible to track in total
how many people are injured or die from participation in
research, experts said.
The international panel also said the commission should
prioritize better use of existing laws over creating new ones.
"Whenever there's a call for a response to a scandal,
there's a tendency to just add another layer of regulations ...
that don't really protect patients but satisfies the need for
some headlines that we're doing more," said Dr. Ezekiel
Emanuel, former head of the Bioethics Department at the
National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center.
The recommendations of the international review panel can
be seen at r.reuters.com/paf53s .
