WASHINGTON, April 23 The U.S. government's
retirement benefits programs will run out of money three years
earlier than previously thought, its trustees said on Monday,
increasing the pressure on lawmakers to reform the federal
safety net for millions of Americans.
The trustees said the Social Security fund for retirees will
become insolvent in 2033. But it said the Medicare funds will
run out in 2024, the same forecast as last year.
The trustees said a key factor in revising the Social
Security estimate was the view that Americans' average real
earnings were likely to grow more slowly than previously
thought, thus crimping revenues from taxes that finance the
fund.
The benefits programs account for 36 percent of U.S. budget
spending and are the two largest federal expenditures.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)