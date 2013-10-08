By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 8 A key question lingers for the
millions of uninsured Americans who are expected to sign up for
health insurance on the new state exchanges in the next few
weeks: What do they do until Jan. 1 when the coverage starts?
One option is short-term health insurance - the kind of
restrictive coverage that healthcare reform is attempting to
upgrade. In contrast to the policies on the state exchanges,
short-term policies do not cover pre-existing conditions,
applicants can be turned down for any reason, and coverage does
not have to meet any minimum government standards.
Short-term policies offer coverage periods of up to six or
12 months, depending on state regulations, and applicants face
stringent underwriting procedures. Short-term insurance is often
used by people between jobs who are trying to avoid costly COBRA
policies, which provide continued insurance after a worker
leaves a company, and those waiting for workplace, Medicare,
Medicaid and other benefits to kick in. Short-term policies also
attract foreign students and workers who are in the United
States legally but not covered by insurance from home.
For example, at the University of California at Berkeley, a
few students typically need gap coverage, as the university
requires everyone to be insured, says public information officer
Kim Jarboe LaPean. It's usually foreign students who come to
campus a few weeks before the academic year begins, and summer
students who aren't otherwise covered, she notes.
Overall, 2 million short-term insurance policies are written
annually across the industry, according to Bob Hurley, a senior
vice president at eHealth, which runs the private
health insurance marketplace eHealthinsurance.com.
Last quarter, Health Insurance Innovations Inc
processed about 59,000 short-term policies, including major
medical, dental and vision plans, says Mike Kosloske, chief
executive officer of the Tampa, Florida-based firm.
The average single person buying a standard product pays
about $70 per month for a plan that charges a $50 co-pay for a
visit to the doctor, Kosloske says. By contrast, the average
COBRA payment is roughly $490 per month, based on data from the
Kaiser Family Foundation.
Other short-term policy providers include major carriers
like Wellpoint Inc's regional Blue Cross Blue Shield
providers, UnitedHealthgroup Inc's Golden Rule division,
and Assurant Inc. These public companies do not break
out the portion of their sales that are short-term policies.
Analysts do not yet know how much of the current market for
short-term insurance will exist after Jan. 1 as people sign up
for more permanent coverage.
"You could get something better on the exchanges," says Gary
Claxton, a vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which
studies healthcare reform. "You could sign up for a policy and
cancel it if you don't need it anymore."
But there still may be a market for short-term coverage
among those who only need gaps filled, Claxton says. For people
who are healthy enough to pass the underwriting standards of
these policies - who do not have diabetes, cancer, AIDS, heart
disease or even a broken wrist with a cast that needs to come
off - the premiums would be cheaper than the least expensive
plans on the exchanges.
"We do believe there will be a viable market going forward -
it will always fill the gap role," adds eHealth's Hurley, who
plans to keep listing short-term policies on
eHealthInsurance.com.
Health Insurance Innovations' Kosloske is forecasting 300
percent growth in short-term policies in 2014. His analysis is
based on the fact that under healthcare reform, companies with
fewer than 50 employees are not required to provide coverage. If
many of these employers drop coverage so that their workers can
get subsidies on the exchanges, more people will end up on the
market with waiting periods for coverage.
He expects a jump in the number of people taking out
policies for just a few days rather than signing up for COBRA.
"It is an affordable alternative," Kosloske says.