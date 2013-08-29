* 4 percent of Americans used a sleep aid in last 30 days
* Older people have highest rate of use, data show
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 Older U.S. adults,
particularly women, are more likely to use prescription sleep
medications to try to get the minimum seven hours of sleep
experts generally recommend, U.S. data released on Thursday
showed.
Use of such pills, which include Sanofi SA's
Ambien and other similar drugs, was significantly higher for
those in their 50s as well as age 80 and older, according to the
findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall about 8.6 million people, or 4 percent of U.S.
adults reported recently using sleep medication, CDC's National
Center for Health Statistics said in a report.
But data showed higher use among middle-aged adults ages 50
to 59 and the elderly.
Six percent of those ages 50 to 59 said they had taken a
prescription sleep pill in the last 30 days, and 7 percent of
those age 80 and older reported such use. In between, the
numbers dip slightly below 6 percent for those in their 60s and
70s.
In comparison, just 2 percent of those aged 20-39 said they
had recently taken a sleep aid.
CDC researcher Yinong Chong said people in their 50s could
have trouble sleeping because of work and family stress.
"It gives the picture of a sandwiched group who has family,
not only children but also probably elderly parents but still
you're likely to be in the workforce, so you get squeezed at
both ends in terms of family responsibility and job
responsibility," she said.
Sleep may improve when people retire before potential
chronic health problems kick in and begin interfering with
sleep, Chong said, adding more study is needed.
The data also showed that 5 percent of women surveyed said
they had recently taken a sleep aid compared to about 3 percent
of male respondents, according to CDC's report. Chong said it
was not clear why women were more likely to use the drugs.
While previous data have tracked prescriptions dispensed for
sleep aids, the CDC said its study is the first based on a
survey of actual use of such drugs.
Researchers for the Atlanta-based health agency's National
Center for Health Statistics questioned a sampling of adults age
20 and older about whether they had used prescription sleep aids
within the last 30 days and asked participants to show
interviewers the prescription medication.
"You get how many people are actually using them," Chong
said in an interview, noting that prescription data could
include multiple prescriptions for one patient or prescriptions
that are never filled or even used. "This is actual use."
CONTROVERSY OVER LINGERING EFFECTS
Prescription sleep aids have become somewhat controversial
because their effect can linger even after some patients wake
up.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has begun taking a
closer look at sleep drugs, ordering lower-doses for Ambien and
similar pills amid concerns that their active ingredient
remained in patients' blood the following morning at levels high
enough to make driving and other activities dangerous.
And just last month, the FDA rejected an experimental sleep
drug from Merck & Co Inc, saying the proposed doses were
not safe but that a lower-dose version might be acceptable.
Not surprisingly, respondents to CDC's study who said they
slept five hours or less each night or those diagnosed with a
sleep disorder were more likely to report using prescription
aids.
Additionally, more whites and people with higher levels of
education also reported greater use, the agency said.
Socioeconomic factors are likely behind those numbers, Chong
said, since patients must be able to afford a doctor's care and
the medication.
According to prescription data from IMS Health, Ambien and
other versions of the drug zolpidem was ranked 15th among the
most dispensed medications in the United States.