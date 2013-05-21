By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 20 Nearly 13,000 healthcare
employees at five University of California medical centers plan
to strike on Tuesday in a move that threatens to back up
emergency rooms and already has forced the postponement of
elective surgeries.
Vocational nurses, respiratory therapists and radiology
technologists say they will walk off their jobs for two days to
draw attention to issues they tried unsuccessfully to address at
the negotiating table - "chronic understaffing and reckless
cost-cutting," said Todd Stenhouse, spokesman for the American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Some of the public hospital system's estimated 3,400
pharmacists, social workers, psychologists, occupational
therapists and lab scientists also are expected to walk out
Tuesday as part of a one-day sympathy strike at the five medical
centers in San Francisco, Davis, Los Angeles, San Diego and
Irvine.
"Leaders of both unions claim their chief concern is patient
care but it's very simple: If they strike, services to patients
suffer," said Dwaine Duckett, vice president for human resources
for the university.
He said the walkout had forced the postponement of hundreds
of surgeries, including five pediatric heart surgeries and
procedures like chemotherapy infusions for children with cancer.
Stenhouse said the striking workers, who have been working
without a contract since September, will be ready to return to
the hospital in the event of an area-wide emergency.
"We're not trying to hurt UC," he told Reuters, saying the
workers had never before walked off their jobs. "We're trying to
save it.
"Our top concern is about safe staffing, and we need to put
a stop to the diversion of resources away from patient care," he
said.
Duckett said the problem was the "union's ongoing resistance
to UC's pension reforms," which include raising employee pension
contributions, revising eligibility rules for retiree health
benefits and creating a second tier of pension benefits for new
workers.
Duckett said the university system had offered the workers a
four-year contract with up to 3.5 percent annual wage increases.
The average employee in the striking union earns $55,000 a year,
he said.
California's labor board asked a judge to intervene and
order the employees to continue to work.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge David I. Brown found on
Monday that about 100 burn center respiratory therapists and
poison-control pharmacists were essential workers and barred
them from striking. But he refused to stop the other workers
from their labor action.
Stenhouse said the union has asked the medical centers to
form committees to determine enforceable, safe-staffing levels.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott)