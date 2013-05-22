(Adds quotes, details of strike, contract dispute)
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Thousands of healthcare
workers walked off the job at the University of California's
five medical centers on Tuesday, delaying emergency care,
surgeries, diagnostic procedures and other medical treatment
throughout the state.
The union representing nearly 13,000 vocational nurses,
respiratory therapists and radiology technicians said it called
the two-day strike to draw attention to staff shortages they
said undermine patient care at the hospitals in San Francisco,
Davis, Los Angeles, San Diego and Irvine.
University officials said the main stumbling block in
contract talks with striking workers, represented by the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
(AFSCME), is the union's unwillingness to agree to retirement
benefit changes that most other university workers have
accepted.
In addition to the healthcare workers on strike, some of the
public hospital system's estimated 3,400 pharmacists, social
workers, psychologists, occupational therapists and lab
scientists also walked out on Tuesday in a one-day sympathy
strike at the five medical centers.
Hospital officials estimated several thousand employees
participated in Tuesday's job actions.
The hospital brought in 105 replacement workers but was
forced to postpone 150 scheduled surgeries and delay treatment
to about 100 patients who had been expecting to undergo
chemotherapy, radiation therapy and bone marrow transplants,
said Sheila Antrum, UC San Francisco's chief nursing officer.
The emergency room remained open but some ambulance-borne
patients were diverted to other hospitals farther away, delaying
their care.
"The allegation is they're doing this for patient safety,"
UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said. "If we had unsafe staffing
levels, we wouldn't be in operation. I really don't understand
how walking off the job and leaving patients stranded is helping
them."
"What AFSCME wants is a special deal for them, and we don't
think it's fair," she added.
The university had offered the workers a four-year contract
with up to 3.5 percent annual wage increases, said University of
California Vice President for Human Resources Dwaine Duckett.
The average employee in the union earns $55,000 a year, he said.
The union wants contract provisions giving its members a say
in staffing they see as inadequate, in part because of recent
layoffs and the outsourcing of healthcare jobs to nonunion
workers, said AFSCME spokesman Todd Stenhouse.
"Our top concern is about safe staffing, and we need to put
a stop to the diversion of resources away from patient care," he
said. He said the striking employees have been working without a
contract since September.
A spokeswoman for the San Francisco medical center
acknowledged that the hospital had eliminated 300 positions
since November, including the jobs of 75 employees who were laid
off.
Contract benefit changes proposed by the UC system include
raising employee pension contributions, revising eligibility
rules for retiree health benefits and creating a second tier of
retirement benefits for new workers.
Tim Thrush picketed outside UC San Francisco, where he works
as a diagnostic sonographer, holding a sign saying, "Striking
for our patients, our family and our future."
"I'm very excited and energized to be in the middle of
hundreds of my co-workers who are standing up to UC and letting
them know that their messed-up priorities that are
short-changing patient care on a daily basis need to stop," said
Thrush, 46.
Randy Johnson, 55, an MRI technician who has worked at UCSF
for 20 years, said he was striking because of staffing
reductions.
"They keep cutting our staff," Johnson said. "I work with
sick, dying kids every day. I just don't have the time to spend
with the parents of these kids that they deserve."
