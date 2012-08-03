By Allen Bernard
COLUMBUS, Ohio Aug 3 People flocking to
agricultural fairs across the United States were warned on
Friday to be cautious around pigs after reports this week of
nearly a dozen swine flu cases linked to attendance at fairs
where sick pigs were present.
Ten new cases of influenza A (H3N2) variant were reported in
Ohio and one in Indiana associated with attendance at
agricultural fairs. Another case was reported from Hawaii.
"All of this week's reported cases occurred in people who
had direct or indirect contact with swine prior to their
illness," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in
Atlanta said in a statement.
The reports had veterinarians at the Ohio and Indiana state
fairs testing the animals for infections. Two hogs tested
positive and were sent home from the Ohio State Fair, which ends
on Sunday. No swine were found to be infected at the Indiana
State Fair, which started on Friday and runs through Aug. 19.
Missouri, Iowa and Illinois state fairs start next week.
Minnesota's fair starts later in August.
In Butler County, Ohio, 10 human cases have been confirmed
and 10 more people are being tested, said Patricia Burg,
director of the county's health department. There have been no
hospitalizations so far.
The hogs exhibition remained open Friday at the Ohio State
Fair in Columbus, where veterinarians were checking the
remaining animals as the fair winds down, said Erica Pitchford,
spokeswoman for the Ohio agriculture department.
The focus on people was mainly on exhibitors who spend more
time in the area than the general public, she said.
"The chances of the virus infecting anyone walking through
the barn is very low," Pitchford said.
Swine influenza A viruses rarely infect humans, but can be
spread when people are standing near an infected pig which
coughs or sneezes. Humans also can get the virus by touching an
infected pig or a surface that has been infected, and then
touching their own mouth or nose.
The CDC officially has 29 U.S. reported human cases of
influenza A variant H3N2 infections since July 2011. Ohio led
with 10 cases, Indiana had 7, Iowa 3, Pennsylvania 3, Maine 2,
West Virginia 2, Utah 1 and Hawaii 1.
Nineteen cases were associated with fairs where swine were
present. Three people with high risk conditions have been
hospitalized, but all have recovered.
Health officials in Indiana said on Friday they had
confirmed 11 cases statewide of influenza A variant infections,
all linked to swine, some of which were exhibited at local
fairs, since July 2012.
"As Hoosiers visit fairs around the state this summer, they
should take extra care to practice thorough hand washing and
avoid eating when around animals," said Dr. Greg Larkin,
Indiana's state health commissioner.
In Wisconsin, the state fair opened Thursday and agriculture
officials are monitoring the situation, but have not considered
canceling events involving swine, said Brian Bolan, the fair's
director of agriculture and youth programs.
Dr. John Schiltz, Iowa's state veterinarian, said on Friday
that livestock are examined first on the farm by private
veterinarians and then at the fair where a veterinarian is
available 24 hours a day to examine animals that show signs of
illness.
"People are very conscientious and take the proper
precautions to make sure their animals are healthy when they
come in," Schiltz said.
Children under 5 and adults over 65, pregnant women, and
people with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes
or heart disease, are at high risk for serious complications
from influenza and should consider avoiding exposure to pigs and
swine barns this summer, the CDC said.
(Reporting by Allen Bernard in Columbus, Brendan O'Brien in
Milwaukee, Kay Henderson in Des Moines, Kevin Murphy in Kansas
City and David Dawson in New York; writing by David Bailey;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)