By Genevra Pittman
| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) -
electronic health records are less likely to get sued than their
colleagues who use traditional paper records, a new
Massachusetts study showed.
The technology is being adopted by U.S. medical practices to
decrease errors and streamline patient care and is an element on
which President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul has focused.
Some researchers have expressed concern that when using new,
unfamiliar systems doctors could make more mistakes, such as
writing notes and prescribing drugs in the wrong patient's
record.
"While there's a general belief that they're helpful ...
there's also been concern that these same systems can predispose
to unrecognized types of (errors) and unsafe events," said Dr.
Steven Simon of the VA Boston Healthcare System.
Simon and his colleagues found that using electronic health
records (EHR) was tied to an 84 percent lower chance of getting
sued. Their study was published on Monday in the Archives of
Internal Medicine. bit.ly/QceVBj
"If nothing else, these results should be reassuring to
physicians and to practices that there's a very, very little
chance that EHRs and EHR adoption would increase their chance of
malpractice claims," Simon told Reuters Health.
One researcher not involved in the study cautioned that
doctors may have to wait to see the longer-term effects of
electronic records on malpractice lawsuits, including whether
the technology allows more medical decisions to be scrutinized
in court.
Simon estimated that about one-third of U.S. practices are
currently using electronic health records, which allow different
doctors treating a single patient to access each other's notes
and see what medications have been prescribed.
More advanced systems warn doctors if they are about to
prescribe a drug that may interact with other medications a
patient is taking.
IMPROVING QUALITY OF CARE
For the study, Simon and his colleagues surveyed 275
Massachusetts doctors in 2005 and 2007 about if and when they
had adopted electronic health records and compared that to
medical malpractice claims against those doctors starting in
1995.
Thirty-three of the participating doctors had been sued. The
researchers calculated 49 claims before electronic records were
adopted, including 13 resulting in a payment, and two claims
after, neither leading to a payment.
"Electronic health records in general tend to improve the
quality of care by decreasing the number of mistakes, and to the
extent to which mistakes drive malpractice claims, you should be
seeing less claims," said Dr. Sandeep Mangalmurti, who has
studied health technology and malpractice at the University of
Chicago.
Still, he said, there might be a period while the electronic
records are being introduced that more mistakes could happen.
"There's no question there are kinds of errors that get
introduced, and they're solvable," said Dr. Brian Strom, who has
also studied electronic health records at the University of
Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.
"We need an iterative process that develops the product,
identifies the errors, fixes the errors and keeps testing," said
Strom, who was not part of the research team.
Mangalmurti said in the long run, lawyers may use data from
electronic health records in court, which could also make
doctors more vulnerable to malpractice lawsuits.
"Suddenly there's a lot more information available for
scrutiny," Mangalmurti, who was not involved in the new study,
told Reuters Health. "Everything a physician does is now
theoretically accessible by everyone."
