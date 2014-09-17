(Adds details from panel meeting, background)
By Toni Clarke
Sept 17 Testosterone replacement therapies
should be reserved for men with specific medical conditions that
impair function of the testicles, an advisory panel to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so. The panel also recommended that
companies be required to conduct additional studies to assess
the cardiovascular risk of their products for patients with
age-related low testosterone.
Prescriptions for "Low T," as low testosterone has been
described in television commercials, have soared over the past
decade, driven by an increase in use by middle-aged men with
lowered testosterone levels related to advancing age.
Symptoms of low testosterone include loss of libido,
decreased muscle mass, fatigue and depression.
The panel voted 20-1 in favor of restricting the drugs'
authorization to people with medically related low testosterone,
such as a genetic disorder or a tumor.
If implemented, the restriction would mean companies could
not market or promote their products for age-related low
testosterone, although physicians would allowed to prescribe
products "off label" in any way they choose.
Fourteen members of the panel voted in favor of additional
safety studies to assess potential cardiovascular risks
associated with the drugs in patients with age-related low
testosterone.
Four panelists recommended that cardiovascular studies be
conducted regardless of the population in which they are used.
One member voted against the need for a study. Most panelists
said any safety study should be large and randomly controlled,
the gold standard for assessing safety and efficacy.
The market for testosterone treatments currently includes
skin patches, short-acting injections and topical gels. AbbVie
Inc's AndroGel, the market leader, generated about
$1.04 billion in sales in 2013. Other products include Auxilium
Pharmaceuticals Inc's Testim and Eli Lilly & Co's
Axiron.
On Thursday, an FDA advisory panel will consider Rextoro, a
product being developed by privately held Clarus Therapeutics
Inc. which, if approved, would be the first oral treatment to
meaningfully challenge existing treatments.
In a preliminary review of the data published on Tuesday,
FDA reviewers said that although the Rextoro drug met the main
goal of a clinical trial, a separate analysis by the FDA that
accounted for missing data found it was not as effective as it
might appear.
RISE IN PRESCRIPTIONS
In 2013, 2.3 million men received a prescription for
testosterone, up from 1.3 million in 2010, according to the FDA.
About 70 percent of men prescribed testosterone drugs were
between the ages of 40 and 64.
According to an FDA analysis, 21 percent of patients
prescribed testosterone drugs did not appear to have had their
testosterone concentrations tested before or during treatment,
something the agency described as "concerning."
In February, the consumer watchdog Public Citizen petitioned
the FDA to immediately add a black box warning, the most serious
available, about heart risks associated with the drugs.
The FDA denied the petition, saying it was still assessing
the potential cardiovascular risks of the products. Most
panelists said a black box warning would not be appropriate at
this time because there was not enough data to assess the level
of risk.
Some recommended adding more moderate language to the label
noting that the FDA is exploring whether there is a heart risk
but that the evidence to date is inconclusive.
Officials for AbbVie argued that there was no evidence of a
causal relationship between testosterone replacement therapies
and cardiovascular problems, but said more information would be
useful and that companies would be willing to discuss changes to
the drug labels.
