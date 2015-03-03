March 3 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has asked makers of prescription testosterone therapies to
change their labeling to clarify that their products are
approved only for men with specific medical conditions and could
increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Prescriptions for low testosterone, or "Low T" have soared
over the past decade, driven by a surge in use by men facing
falling testosterone levels as they age.
The number of men being prescribed testosterone jumped more
than 75 percent, to 2.3 million, between 2009 and 2013. About 70
percent of these patients were between the ages of 40 and 64,
the FDA said.
Tuesday's ruling restricts companies from marketing or
promoting their products for age-related low testosterone. (1.usa.gov/1M3lDVd)
The agency's announcement takes on board most of the
recommendations of an independent advisory panel, which voted in
September to endorse restricting the use of these treatments to
men with medical conditions, such as genetic disorders or
tumors, that impair testicular function.
The FDA has also asked manufacturers of approved products,
including skin patches, solutions, intramuscular injections and
topical gels, to conduct studies to determine whether the
treatments raise cardiovascular risk.
Last year, the Canadian health regulator issued a similar
warning of possible serious and life-threatening cardiovascular
problems associated with these therapies.
AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, one of the most widely-used
products, raked in sales of $934 million in 2014. Other products
include Endo International Plc's Testim and Eli Lilly &
Co's Axiron.
A number of drugmakers, including Antares Pharma Inc
, Repros Therapeutics Inc and Lipocine Inc
, are currently developing their own low T treatments.
Last year, the agency mandated that manufacturers must
include a warning about the risk of blood clots in the veins on
their product labels. (1.usa.gov/1laK0ai)
Symptoms of low testosterone include loss of libido,
decreased muscle mass, fatigue and depression.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)