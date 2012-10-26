By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 25 A federal appeals court
declined on Thursday to reconsider a ruling that would allow
Texas to withhold funding for women's healthcare from Planned
Parenthood's clinics because the organization also performs
abortions.
Texas Governor Rick Perry said after the order by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans that the
state would immediately stop paying program participants that
are affiliates of abortion providers.
"Today's ruling affirms yet again that in Texas the Women's
Health Program has no obligation to fund Planned Parenthood and
other organizations that perform or promote abortion," the
Republican governor said in a statement. "In Texas we choose
life, and we will immediately begin defunding all abortion
affiliates to honor and uphold that choice."
A three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled in August
that Texas may exclude groups affiliated with abortion providers
from the Women's Health Program, which provides cancer
screenings, birth control and other health services to more than
100,000 low-income Texas women.
In a filing with the court in September, Planned Parenthood
asked the full court to rehear the matter, saying the rule
violates its First Amendment rights to speech and association.
Planned Parenthood said on Thursday that further
consideration by the full court was needed to protect women's
access to preventive health care like breast and cervical cancer
screenings and birth control.
"Politics should never come between a woman and her health
care, but in this decision, which conflicts with Supreme Court
precedent, it appears it has," Kenneth S. Lambrecht, president
and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, said in a
statement.
Lambrecht added that Planned Parenthood was evaluating its
options but didn't say how the group would proceed. Options
include appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The case could proceed to trial in U.S. district court in
Austin, where a trial had been postponed in part because the
appeals court was considering the matter.
OTHER FACILITIES TO ABSORB PATIENTS
The federal government, which pays for 90 percent of the $39
million-a-year program, has said it will not renew the funding
because Texas decided to enforce a law that had been on the
books for several years barring funding for abortion providers
and affiliates.
Texas is creating its own program for the women using state
funds. It is set to begin Nov. 1.
The state's health and human services chief said last week
that the program would shut down if Planned Parenthood were
allowed to continue participating.
Planned Parenthood says it does not provide abortions at
clinics that participate in the program. The state objects to
the family planning group's affiliation with clinics that do
provide abortions.
Planned Parenthood says it serves nearly half of the women
in the program. A study released this month by the George
Washington University School of Public Health and Health
Services raised questions about whether other facilities would
be able to absorb the patients now served by Planned Parenthood.
"We've increased the number of doctors and clinics in the
program, and we'll be ready to help any woman who needs to find
a new provider," Texas Health and Human Services Executive
Commissioner Dr. Kyle Janek said Thursday in a statement.
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Lisa Shumaker)