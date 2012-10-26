* Group now argues that Texas rule violates state law
* Republicans targeting abortion provider in other states
(Adds response from Texas Governor Perry)
Oct 26 Planned Parenthood family planning
providers in Texas filed a new lawsuit on Friday over a rule
that bars its clinics from a state health program for low-income
women because the organization performs abortions.
The suit was filed in state court, after a federal appeals
court declined on Thursday to reconsider a ruling allowing Texas
to withhold funding for women's healthcare from Planned
Parenthood clinics.
The new lawsuit tries a different legal tactic, filing in
state rather than federal court, and arguing that the way the
Texas rule is written violates state law.
In the past two years, conservative Republicans in more than
a dozen U.S. states have taken steps to eliminate funding for
Planned Parenthood, resulting in lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit in Texas claims the ban is invalid under
a section of state law which makes any provision inoperative if
it causes Texas to lose federal matching funds for the Women's
Health Program.
The federal government, which pays for 90 percent of the $39
million-a-year program, has said it will not renew the funding
because Texas decided to enforce a law that had been on the
books for several years barring funding for abortion providers
and affiliates.
Texas Governor Rick Perry said in a statement Friday that
having lost on its constitutional claims, Planned Parenthood is
now turning to Travis County judges "in a desperate effort to
find some way to keep making money off Texas taxpayers."
"In Texas, we've chosen to protect innocent life," Perry
said. "We will keep fighting for life, and we will ultimately
prevail."
Perry said Thursday after the ruling by the 5th Circuit
Court of Appeals that the state would immediately stop paying
program participants that are affiliates of abortion providers.
Als o Thursday, Texas officials said they would pursue federal
funding for the program.
Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider,
says it does not provide abortions at clinics that participate
in the program. The state objects to the family planning group's
affiliation with clinics that do provide abortions.
Planned Parenthood says it serves nearly half of the women
in the program, providing preventive health care such as breast
and cervical cancer screenings and birth control.
A study released this month by the George Washington
University School of Public Health and Health Services raised
questions about whether other facilities would be able to absorb
the patients now served by Planned Parenthood.
"We've increased the number of doctors and clinics in the
program, and we'll be ready to help any woman who needs to find
a new provider," Texas Health and Human Services Executive
Commissioner Dr. Kyle Janek said Thursday in a statement.
