Sept 5 Whooping cough has reached epidemic
proportions in Texas and could hit a 50-year high, a health
official said on Thursday.
Nearly 2,000 cases of whooping cough have been reported in
Texas this year. Two infants, who were too young to receive the
whooping cough vaccine, have died, state officials said. The
number of cases likely will surpass the recent high of 3,358 in
2009, according to the state health services department.
"We're clearly having an epidemic," said Dr. Carol Baker,
the director of the Center for Vaccine Awareness and Research at
Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.
Dr. Lisa Cornelius, Texas infectious diseases medical
officer, said: This is extremely concerning. Pertussis is highly
infectious and can cause serious complications, especially in
babies, so people should take it seriously."
Pertussis or whooping cough is a bacterial infection that
often begins with cold-like symptoms and a mild cough, followed
a week or two later by severe coughing that can last for several
weeks, health officials said.
It spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or
sneezes. People of all ages can get whooping cough, but infants
have the greatest risk of contracting it, they said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services issued an
alert this week urging doctors to screen for whooping cough and
encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
Last year, 49 states reported an increase in whooping cough
cases, but most states have experienced declines so far this
year, data shows. Researchers attribute the rise to a new type
of pertussis vaccine, which is safer but less effective over the
long run, and to a decline in the number of children being
vaccinated.
Whooping cough vaccinations for infants can't be completed
until babies are four months old, Baker said.
Most children are vaccinated by the time they reach
adolescence, Baker said. Vaccination is recommended during
pregnancy to protect the mother and the newborn, she said.
Last year, more than 41,000 cases of whooping cough were
reported in the United States, according to the Centers for
Disease Control. Infants had the highest rate, followed by
children ages 7 to 10.
In 2012, 49 states and the District of Columbia reported
increases in cases compared to the prior year, the CDC said.
Most had double or triple the rate of prior years.
So far in 2013, only 16 states are ahead of last year's pace
for whooping cough, the data showed. More than half are in the
South.
