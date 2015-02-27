Feb 26 Preliminary results from the largest U.S.
survey of tobacco consumption show a high number of people use
multiple products, adding key data to the debate on the role of
e-cigarettes in reducing harm from tobacco.
The results of the study, released Thursday, showed 40
percent of tobacco consumers use multiple products, such as
cigarillos, hookah and cigars. Half of all combinations involved
e-cigarettes.
The Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study
of 46,000 people, begun in 2011, is designed to answer questions
about the tobacco use and behavior and help shape industry
regulation.
Public health officials have long questioned whether smokers
attracted to e-cigarettes will use them to quit smoking or
simply as an alternative for use in places where smoking is not
allowed.
Data released on Thursday did not give definitive insight
about why people are using different forms of tobacco. Andrew
Hyland, scientific principal investigator on the study and chair
of the department of health behavior at Roswell Park Cancer
Institute, said they may be transitioning away from cigarettes,
or they may be becoming more entrenched.
The study is expected to provide a wealth of information
about tobacco use, smoking behavior and attitudes and will give
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration data to reshape industry
regulations.
"We were struck by the proportion of users that engaged in
polyuse," Mitch Zeller, head of the Food and Drug
Administration's tobacco division, said in an interview,
referring to the use of multiple products.
Preliminary results were presented to an audience of
scientists, researchers and industry representatives at the
annual meeting of the Society for Research on Nicotine and
Tobacco in Philadelphia.
The most common combination of products among youth and
adults was cigarettes and e-cigarettes, data showed.
The results, to be gathered and disclosed over years, are
expected to provide for tobacco the type of information that the
decades-long Framingham Heart Study has provided about heart
disease and its impact on public health.
Although the information about multi-product use is a
start, more time will be needed to identify the reasons for such
use, study organizers said.
"Is it a step towards people quitting, or are the hooks of
nicotine just getting deeper," said Hyland.
The tobacco industry is rapidly changing with the popularity
of electronic nicotine devices.
"The evolution that has taken place in the marketplace makes
your head spin," Zeller said.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ken Wills)