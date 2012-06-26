(Corrects lead to say "upheld" rather than "held up")
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 26 The White House
said on Tuesday it was ready for a Supreme Court verdict on
President Barack Obama's flagship health reform law and remained
convinced the legislation would be upheld.
"We are, as I have said in the past, confident that the
Affordable Care Act is constitutional, in keeping with decades
of precedent under the commerce clause," White House spokesman
Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.
"We continue to implement the law accordingly and we are
ready for the Supreme Court's decision, whatever it may be. Once
that decision is rendered we will make decisions about what to
say about it," Carney said.
The Supreme Court's ruling on the 2010 healthcare law is set
to be announced on Thursday.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen; Desking by
Jackie Frank)