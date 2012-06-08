* Health reform gave young adults coverage under parents
* 6.6 million young adults newly under parents' plans
* But young still struggle with medical bills, debt
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. healthcare reform likely
enabled about 6.6 million young adults to join their parents'
health insurance plans last year, a report found on Friday,
though problems with medical bills and debt remained an issue.
President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare reform law allowed
young adults - who previously had the nation's highest uninsured
rate - to stay on their parents' private insurance plans through
age 26.
This provision is perhaps the single most popular element of
the Affordable Care Act, the nation's most sweeping healthcare
legislation in nearly 50 years and Obama's signature domestic
policy achievement.
Polls show Americans are sharply divided about the law ahead
of a Supreme Court ruling on its constitutionality by the end of
June.
The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit organization that
analyzes healthcare issues, polled 1,863 adults between the ages
of 19 to 25 and found 47 percent of them joined or remained on
their parents' plans between November 2010 and November 2011.
This would translate into about 13.7 million young adults in
the broader population.
Of those, 6.6 million would likely not have been able to be
on their parents' plans before the law's passage, as they were
not enrolled in college full time or had already graduated. Most
insurance plans already allow full-time college students to stay
on their parents' plans.
The results compared to a U.S. government survey that last
year found about 21.6 million young adults had private health
insurance - either through their parents, their jobs or other
means - which was 2.5 million higher than before the law was
passed.
But the Commonwealth Fund also found 36 percent of young
adults between the ages of 19 and 29 - a slightly bigger group -
had trouble paying medical bills or said they were paying off
medical debt. And among those without insurance, this group rose
to 51 percent.
Sara Collins, one of the study's authors and vice president
at the Commonwealth Fund, said some young people need maternity
coverage, which is often expensive but may not be provided by
insurance plans.
Young adults also have the highest rate of injury-related
visits to the emergency room - even above children and the
elderly - and may have other health conditions such as HIV or
the human papillomavirus (HPV).
The survey, conducted online, has an average sampling error
margin of 3 percentage points.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)