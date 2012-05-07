* Healthcare access erodes even for privately insured
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 7 Most Americans have seen a
decade-long erosion in access to medical services that is likely
to continue if President Barack Obama's healthcare law is struck
down by the Supreme Court or repealed in Congress, a study
released on Monday shows.
The study, one of a series on the fractured state of the
$2.6 trillion U.S. healthcare system published in the May issue
of the journal Health Affairs, says access to health care
deteriorated for U.S. adults aged 19 to 64 between 2000 and
2010, even among those with private health insurance.
The age group represents about 195 million people, according
to U.S. Census data, and has been targeted for expanded health
coverage under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
The Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down all
or part of the law, with a ruling due next month.
The law would extend affordable health coverage to more than
32 million uninsured Americans beginning in 2014, by creating
subsidized, state-regulated health insurance markets and by
expanding the joint federal-state Medicaid program for the poor.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says access
to care and use of healthcare services has declined in recent
years, partly as a result of a recession that swelled the ranks
of the unemployed and uninsured.
Researchers at the nonpartisan Urban Institute found the
deterioration in access to care was evident even earlier, from
2000 to 2010, as spiraling healthcare costs led to reductions in
employer-sponsored insurance benefits and strained the existing
Medicaid system for the poor.
An exception was seen for children, who were protected
from the decade-long erosion by concerted efforts to enhance
their coverage. On that basis, the researchers predicted that
adults would benefit from reforms that counter higher costs for
the privately insured, raise Medicaid payments to providers and
shore up the social safety net.
"If the key coverage provisions in the (law) are ruled
unconstitutional or repealed, projections indicate that the
numbers of uninsured people will grow," the researchers wrote.
"Given what we have observed over the past decade, we would
be likely to see further deterioration in access to care for all
adults -- insured and uninsured alike," they said.
STATE-BY-STATE SUCCESS?
The researchers found that adults in 2010 were 66 percent
more likely to report unmet medical needs than in 2000, 79
percent more likely to have unmet dental needs and were also
more likely to have delayed treatment.
The deterioration of access was worst among the uninsured.
But by 2010, 10.2 percent of Americans with private insurance
reported having unmet medical needs, vs 5.8 percent in 2000. The
number of privately insured who delayed care because of costs
also climbed, to 6.8 percent from 3.9 percent.
The Health Affairs studies also examine prospects for
reduced racial and geographical disparities in healthcare,
appearing during a rancorous election-year debate in which
Obama's political allies and opponents are vying to control the
healthcare message to voters.
Republicans, who hope to capture the White House and the
Senate in November, are appealing to voters who dislike the
healthcare law by pledging to repeal it.
The healthcare law's success could depend on how well its
provisions, including Medicaid expansion, are supported by state
governments, more than half of which currently oppose the law.
Healthcare policy experts at Harvard and the Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute in Boston found that Medicaid participation
nationwide currently stands at 63 percent of eligible adults.
Results range between by states, from 43 percent in Arkansas
and Louisiana to 83 percent in Massachusetts, which enacted
reforms similar to Obama's law in 2006.
Their research warned that the take-up rate for expanded
Medicaid coverage in 2014 could be lower than anticipated if
benefits prove to be restrictive.
"To encourage high participation in the expanded Medicaid
program, states will need to offer comprehensive coverage of
needed benefits, provide community-based outreach and consider
more dramatic changes to their enrollment processes, such as
automatically enrolling people in Medicaid based on their
participation in other public programs," the experts said.
The Medicaid expansion and creation of new insurance
exchanges would greatly reduce long-standing racial and ethnic
disparities in access to care demonstrated by data that
currently show uninsured rates to be 2.6 times higher among
Hispanics and 1.8 times higher for blacks, compared with
non-Hispanic whites, according to another Urban Institute study.
But the degree of improvement, especially for Hispanics,
will depend on how state governments respond.
"Coverage gains among Hispanics will probably depend on
adoption of strategies that address language and related
barriers to enrollment and retention in California and Texas,
where almost half of Hispanics live," researchers said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Todd Eastham)