WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. administration said key segments of its Obamacare website, HealthCare.gov, were unavailable to new users for a second time on Monday, as record numbers of people tried to access the site hours before the enrollment deadline for health insurance.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is responsible for implementing the healthcare law, said new users were unable to access HealthCare.gov's application end enrollment tools around midday.

People already in the system were able to complete the enrollment process, officials said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)