July 16 About 20 percent of healthcare systems
in a Medicare pilot program aimed at holding the line on costs
by shifting incentives away from costly procedures have decided
to withdraw from the program after failing to produce savings,
the government said on Tuesday.
The withdrawals involve seven of 32 provider groups that
signed up for the Pioneer Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)
program sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services
(HHS) under President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
After completing the program's first year, HHS said the ACOs
have decided to apply to join a different Medicare cost-savings
program. Another two decided to leave the program altogether,
bringing the dropout rate to more than 28 percent.
ACOs, new business models for provider groups, are seen as
vehicles for moving the Medicare program for the elderly and
disabled away from a costly fee for service structure. But the
Pioneer ACO program's first year appeared to underscore the
difficulty of producing savings, despite improving quality
through greater care coordination.
The administration said in a statement that the program's 32
ACOs, which served 670,000 Medicare beneficiaries, managed to
restrain cost growth to 0.3 percent overall, less than half the
0.8 percent growth for similar beneficiaries not served by ACOs.
ACOs focus on cost-savings and quality care instead of
costly procedures and the healthcare law allows experiments to
identify the most effective structure. Policymakers see the ACO
model as a possible way of containing healthcare spending across
the board.
But only 18 of the 32 pioneer ACOs produced savings,
including 13 that saved enough to split a total of $88 million
with Medicare. Fourteen others generated losses, including two
that produced $4 million in losses large enough to be shared
with the federal healthcare program for the elderly and
disabled.
"This is a very significant transformation for organizations
to undertake and it is hard," said Jordan Battani, a managing
director of CSC Global Healthcare Group.
"It's hard to do what they are trying to do. All of them
have been able to demonstrate quality and outcomes success. And
most were able to demonstrate some improvement in the cost
structure. Some saw a lot of improvement. A few did not meet the
cost target."
CMS said the Pioneer ACOs performed better overall than the
published rates for fee-for-service Medicare on 15 clinical
quality measures. All 32 ACOs earned incentive payments for
their accomplishments.
Twenty-five of the 32 ACOs generated lower risk-adjusted
hospital readmission rates. The ACOs also were better at helping
patients control blood pressure and cholesterol than
fee-for-service Medicare, CMS said.
"These results show that successful Pioneer ACOs have
reduced costs for Medicare and improved the quality of care for
their patients," said Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the HHS agency that
oversees the Pioneer ACO program.
