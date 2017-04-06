NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc
will not sell Obamacare individual insurance plans in
Iowa in 2018 due to financial risk and the uncertain outlook for
the online marketplace, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Aetna said that it is still evaluating its other remaining
individual insurance markets for 2018.
Insurers must submit premium rate proposals to federal and
state insurance regulators in the next few months and Aetna said
it had notified them of its plans on Thursday. President Donald
Trump and Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the
law, and insurers have said the uncertainty over the rules and
government subsidies is making it difficult to set those rates.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)