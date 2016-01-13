(Adds statement from Express Scripts)
By Susan Kelly and Caroline Humer
Jan 12 Anthem Inc could save $3 billion
annually on drug costs from a re-pricing provision in its
current contract with pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts
Holding Co, the health insurer's chief executive
officer said Tuesday.
Anthem said it is working to renegotiate the contract this
year to avoid overpaying for pharmaceuticals based on current
market conditions. It first announced that it was going to
rework the contract about two years ago, but it has not
previously disclosed an estimate on the cost savings from the
move.
Anthem's 10-year contract with Express Scripts runs through
2019 but includes the re-pricing clause that became effective
Jan. 1, Joseph Swedish, chief executive of the insurer, said in
remarks at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San
Francisco.
"This represents a substantial adjustment to drive lower
care costs for our customers and improve our competitive
position in the marketplace," Swedish said.
Express Scripts spokesman Brian Henry said the company is in
full compliance with the terms of its agreement with Anthem. The
contract calls for negotiations regarding a pricing review, but
Anthem is not entitled to $3 billion, Henry said in an email to
Reuters.
Anthem conducted a market analysis to identify the potential
savings, which would come primarily from lower generic drug
pricing, Swedish said. "We have seen a substantial improvement
in market pricing in just the last 12 months," he said.
Swedish said in an interview with Reuters at the San
Francisco conference this week that the company is still
undecided about when and if it will sign a new contract with
Express Scripts that would go into effect when the current one
expires. Negotiations have picked up pace, he said, and he is
hopeful about making a decision in 2016 about how to proceed.
Express Scripts values its relationship with Anthem and
remains committed to productive discussions regarding its
relationship with the insurer, Express Scripts spokesman Henry
said.
Anthem, which manages Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14
states, is the country's second-largest health insurer. It could
become the nation's largest if its proposal to buy Cigna Corp
is approved by antitrust regulators.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in CHICAGO and Caroline Humer in SAN
FRANCISCO; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Kenneth Maxwell)