NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. antitrust regulators will announce on Thursday plans to file lawsuits to block two separate health insurance mergers, Anthem Inc.'s purchase of Cigna Corp. and Aetna Inc.'s acquisition of Humana Inc., according to a source familiar with the matter.

