BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. antitrust regulators will announce on Thursday plans to file lawsuits to block two separate health insurance mergers, Anthem Inc.'s purchase of Cigna Corp. and Aetna Inc.'s acquisition of Humana Inc., according to a source familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Department of Justice has been reviewing the deals for the past year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Diane Bartz in Washington DC; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions